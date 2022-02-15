The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results; Sets Earnings Records

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $32.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $39.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share
- Company reported its best ever fourth quarter adjusted pretax income from continuing operations
- Trade reported pretax income of $18.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $26.9 million driven by strong asset and merchandising income
- Renewables (formerly Ethanol) reported pretax income attributable to the company of $26.5 million, the best fourth quarter since 2013 on strong margins
- Plant Nutrient posted a record fourth quarter with pretax income of $15.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $130.5 million, also a record quarter
"I'm very pleased with our performance which includes record fourth quarter results for the company and for our Plant Nutrient business. We continued to execute well throughout a good 2021 harvest, particularly in the eastern grain belt, made good operating and commercial decisions and enjoyed additional profit from growth in new markets, such as renewable diesel and supply chain extensions with our new Swiss trading office. During 2021, our teams operated safely and effectively in these strong agriculture markets leading to each of our three business segments reaching record or near-record performance in the quarter," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.
"We enjoyed strong renewable fuels margins in the fourth quarter; remained focused on risk management, effective hedging and strong operational performance; and continued to see good returns from co-products, particularly distillers' corn oil," added Bowe. "We continue to diversify revenues for this group into attractive new product lines; an example of this would be renewable diesel feedstocks. You will note that we have renamed our Ethanol segment 'Renewables' to reflect its broader scope of products and services. We continue to see robust activity in our Trade business profit centers and are focused on executing well and serving customer needs in a continuing volatile commodity environment. Finally, Plant Nutrient followed up a very strong first half with a great second half, leading to a record year. Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high; we continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks and expect continued strong performance as we move into 2022."
"We have a robust pipeline of growth projects that we are evaluating which are aligned with our strategy," stated Bowe. "Our evaluation includes both financial and business considerations and we continue to exercise discipline in our diligence processes. We are focused on organic growth projects in grain, renewables, and fertilizer as well as potential acquisitions and investments."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Variance
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Variance
Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable
$ 43.9
$ 25.0
$ 18.9
$ 128.9
$ (5.2)
$ 134.1
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)
52.5
26.5
26.0
126.7
5.1
121.6
Trade1
26.9
29.3
(2.4)
82.9
28.9
54.0
Renewables
26.5
(3.5)
30.0
49.3
(25.4)
74.7
Plant Nutrient
15.9
3.2
12.7
42.6
16.0
26.6
Other1
(16.8)
(2.6)
(14.2)
(48.2)
(14.4)
(33.8)
Net Income
Attributable to the Company2
32.8
17.3
15.5
99.7
5.8
93.9
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to the Company1,2
39.2
18.5
20.7
98.0
(1.2)
99.2
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2
0.95
0.52
0.43
2.94
0.17
2.77
Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2
1.14
0.56
0.58
2.89
(0.04)
2.93
EBITDA1,2
121.9
70.0
51.9
355.2
159.8
195.4
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$ 130.5
$ 71.5
$ 59.0
$ 353.0
$ 170.1
$ 182.9
1
Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the
Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management
"Strong operating cash flows and disciplined capital spending decisions continued into the fourth quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We are pleased with the progress we made in reducing long-term debt, which declined by more than $300 million in 2021. We have achieved our stated goal of long-term debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5 times and are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."
The company generated $84.4 million and $74.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the full years 2021 and 2020, the company generated $322.0 million and $200.9 million in cash from operations before working capital changes, respectively. In light of continuing high commodity prices, capacity in short-term funding has been maintained.
Working capital increased significantly, a result of increases in readily marketable inventory. Much of this increase is driven by increased grain on hand and continued high commodity prices.
Fourth Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Records Strong Results Driven by Grain Assets Performance
Trade recorded adjusted pretax income of $26.9 million for the quarter, a slight decline when compared to adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. An asset impairment charge of $8.3 million for certain assets primarily relating to the remaining sand processing business was the main adjustment to pretax income in 2021.
Strong elevation margins in core grain assets and the additional ag supply chain businesses have added incremental gross profit and earnings. The quarter over quarter decrease reflects exceptional 2020 fourth quarter results in propane and cottonseed performance that did not fully repeat as well as reduced earnings in the sand business.
Ag supply chain opportunities are expected to remain strong into 2022. Continued demand and uncertainty about growing conditions in global grain production regions has resulted in continued high commodity prices post-harvest and can make U.S. grain production increasingly important.
Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $41.9 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million. Its full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $95.5 million in 2020 to a record $150.9 million in 2021, primarily as a result of improved full year elevation margin and merchandising improvements.
Renewables Posts Best Fourth Quarter Since 2013
The Renewables segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $26.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million in the same period in 2020. Ethanol crush margins for the 2021 fourth quarter were significantly higher than those realized in the fourth quarter of 2020 and record corn oil prices also contributed to the improved results.
Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the merchandising business. Hedges on forward ethanol sales are in place for a portion of expected 2022 production. More recently, spot ethanol crush margins have declined and are expected to be closer to historical averages and seasonally move with driving demand. Corn oil demand is expected to remain high and merchandising of third-party renewable feedstocks should remain strong.
Renewables recorded EBITDA of $78.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up significantly from 2020 fourth quarter EBITDA of $16.2 million.
Plant Nutrient Achieves Record Year
Plant Nutrient recorded pretax income of $15.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $3.2 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit increased over $8.6 million from strong margins in agricultural and industrial product lines resulting from continued strength in both fertilizer prices and farmer income. While a smaller portion of the business, manufactured products were negatively impacted by raw material and plant labor availability as well as wage inflation. Full year pretax income of $42.6 million was also a record.
Plant Nutrient's current quarter EBITDA was $23.5 million compared to 2020 fourth quarter EBITDA of $10.8 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded EBITDA of $72.9 million in 2021, an increase of more than 50% from $47.2 million in 2020 as a result of margin expansion and strong demand. Agricultural fundamentals remain strong. Fertilizers will benefit from continuing limited supply and elevated fertilizer prices but are not expected to experience significant price increases as in 2021.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2022. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 3641509). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bighnf82. Complete the four fields as directed and click "Submit." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® list of America's Best Employers for 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,782,702
$ 2,508,303
$ 12,612,050
$ 8,064,620
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
3,588,688
2,384,322
12,019,353
7,698,423
Gross profit
194,014
123,981
592,697
366,197
Operating, administrative and general expenses
110,919
100,332
423,752
377,695
Asset impairment
8,321
—
8,321
—
Interest expense, net
8,444
7,833
37,292
33,784
Other income:
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net
2,453
410
4,842
638
Other income, net
7,853
7,409
32,596
17,563
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
76,636
23,635
160,770
(27,081)
Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations
11,163
7,718
29,228
(10,910)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
65,473
15,917
131,542
(16,171)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(3,129)
(1,268)
4,324
1,956
Net income (loss)
62,344
14,649
135,866
(14,215)
Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest
32,702
(1,342)
31,880
(21,925)
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 29,642
$ 15,991
$ 103,986
$ 7,710
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to
The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:
Basic earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 0.98
$ 0.52
$ 2.99
$ 0.17
Discontinued operations
(0.09)
(0.04)
0.13
0.06
$ 0.89
$ 0.48
$ 3.12
$ 0.23
Diluted earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 0.95
$ 0.52
$ 2.94
$ 0.17
Discontinued operations
(0.09)
(0.04)
0.13
0.06
$ 0.86
$ 0.48
$ 3.07
$ 0.23
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 216,444
$ 29,123
Accounts receivable, net
835,180
641,326
Inventories
1,814,538
1,293,066
Commodity derivative assets – current
410,813
320,706
Current assets held-for-sale
20,885
32,659
Other current assets
74,468
99,529
Total current assets
3,372,328
2,416,409
Other assets:
Goodwill
129,342
131,542
Other intangible assets, net
117,137
140,084
Right of use assets, net
52,146
33,387
Other assets held-for-sale
43,169
643,474
Other assets, net
69,068
46,914
Total other assets
410,862
995,401
Property, plant and equipment, net
786,029
860,311
Total assets
$ 4,569,219
$ 4,272,121
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 501,792
$ 403,703
Trade and other payables
1,199,324
954,809
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
358,119
178,226
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
128,911
146,990
Current maturities of long-term debt
32,256
69,366
Current liabilities held-for-sale
13,379
25,277
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
230,148
153,311
Total current liabilities
2,463,929
1,931,682
Long-term lease liabilities
31,322
19,835
Long-term debt, less current maturities
600,487
886,453
Deferred income taxes
71,127
170,147
Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale
16,119
48,096
Other long-term liabilities
78,531
55,248
Total liabilities
3,261,515
3,111,461
Total equity
1,307,704
1,160,660
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,569,219
$ 4,272,121
The Andersons, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Twelve months ended
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 65,473
$ 15,917
$ 131,542
$ (16,171)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(3,129)
(1,268)
4,324
1,956
Net income (loss)
62,344
14,649
135,866
(14,215)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,797
47,471
178,934
188,638
Bad debt expense, net
2,419
(1,007)
237
7,042
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends
(2,453)
(410)
(4,842)
(638)
Gain on sales of assets, net
321
351
(6,184)
(686)
Stock-based compensation expense
4,311
2,441
11,038
10,183
Deferred federal income tax
(10,893)
4,469
(104,618)
26,386
Inventory write down
—
743
3,399
11,676
Gain on sale of business from continuing operations
—
—
(14,619)
—
Loss on sale of business from discontinued operations
—
—
1,491
—
Asset impairment
8,947
—
8,947
—
Other
141
5,931
7,146
10,072
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(94,100)
(126,550)
(184,002)
(128,502)
Inventories
(794,938)
(539,761)
(528,073)
(139,499)
Commodity derivatives
51,553
(112,596)
(107,188)
(115,170)
Other current and non-current assets
(113,046)
(18,865)
(116,403)
(53,208)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
678,480
452,911
667,821
123,489
Net cash used in operating activities
(170,117)
(270,223)
(51,050)
(74,432)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(11,425)
—
(11,425)
—
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(23,036)
(17,733)
(75,766)
(77,147)
Proceeds from sale of assets
509
2,991
4,508
11,112
Purchase of investments
(250)
(210)
(6,243)
(3,059)
Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations
—
(2,467)
18,130
—
Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations
—
—
543,102
—
Purchases of Rail assets
—
(1,481)
(6,039)
(27,739)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
445
2,303
19,150
10,077
Other
1,482
—
1,831
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(32,275)
(16,597)
487,248
(86,756)
Financing Activities
Net receipts (payments) under lines of credit
218,384
299,154
(105,895)
254,971
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
—
—
608,250
—
Payments of short-term debt
—
—
(408,250)
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
16,200
258,000
203,000
471,906
Payments of long-term debt
(33,234)
(249,017)
(530,733)
(559,711)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
—
2,083
4,655
8,576
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
—
—
(25)
(10,322)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(633)
(648)
(2,692)
(898)
Dividends paid
(6,243)
(5,770)
(23,746)
(23,004)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
6,667
—
6,667
—
Other
737
(1,079)
—
(5,222)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
201,878
302,723
(248,769)
136,296
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
84
(473)
(108)
(880)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(430)
15,430
187,321
(25,772)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
216,874
13,693
29,123
54,895
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$ 216,444
$ 29,123
$ 216,444
$ 29,123
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 65,473
$ 15,917
$ 131,542
$ (16,171)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
32,702
(1,342)
31,880
(21,925)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
32,771
17,259
99,662
5,754
Items impacting other income, net of tax:
Transaction related stock compensation
274
946
1,274
4,206
Asset impairment
8,321
—
8,321
—
Loss on cost method investment
—
—
2,784
—
Gain on sale of a business
—
—
(14,619)
—
Severance costs
—
528
—
6,091
Income tax impact of adjustments (a)
(2,148)
(250)
561
(17,212)
Total adjusting items, net of tax
6,447
1,224
(1,679)
(6,915)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from
$ 39,218
$ 18,483
$ 97,983
$ (1,161)
Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
$ 0.95
$ 0.52
$ 2.94
$ 0.17
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing
$ 0.19
$ 0.04
$ (0.05)
$ (0.21)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The
$ 1.14
$ 0.56
$ 2.89
$ (0.04)
(a)
Income tax adjustments include $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in 2020 year to date. Quarter to date
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Rail
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 18,315
$ 59,206
$ 15,929
$ (27,977)
$ 65,473
$ (3,129)
$ 62,344
Interest expense (income)
3,942
1,850
997
1,655
8,444
69
8,513
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
11,163
11,163
3,759
14,922
Depreciation and amortization
11,018
16,934
6,612
2,233
36,797
—
36,797
EBITDA
33,275
77,990
23,538
(12,926)
121,877
699
122,576
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
274
—
—
—
274
—
274
Asset impairments
8,321
—
—
—
8,321
—
8,321
Total adjusting items
8,595
—
—
—
8,595
—
8,595
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 41,870
$ 77,990
$ 23,538
$ (12,926)
$ 130,472
$ 699
$ 131,171
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Net income (loss)
$ 28,337
$ (4,795)
$ 3,187
$ (10,812)
$ 15,917
$ (1,268)
$ 14,649
Interest expense (income)
5,350
1,553
1,270
(340)
7,833
5,459
13,292
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
7,718
7,718
401
8,119
Depreciation and amortization
11,149
19,438
6,386
1,595
38,568
8,903
47,471
EBITDA
44,836
16,196
10,843
(1,839)
70,036
13,495
83,531
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
946
—
—
—
946
—
946
Severance costs
—
—
—
528
528
—
528
Total adjusting items
946
—
—
528
1,474
—
1,474
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 45,782
$ 16,196
$ 10,843
$ (1,311)
$ 71,510
$ 13,495
$ 85,005
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Rail
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 87,946
$ 81,205
$ 42,615
$ (80,224)
$ 131,542
$ 4,324
$ 135,866
Interest expense (income)
23,688
7,602
4,355
1,647
37,292
8,783
46,075
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
29,228
29,228
3,331
32,559
Depreciation and amortization
44,335
77,542
25,957
9,340
157,174
21,760
178,934
EBITDA
155,969
166,349
72,927
(40,009)
355,236
38,198
393,434
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
1,274
—
—
—
1,274
—
1,274
Asset impairments
8,321
—
—
—
8,321
—
8,321
Loss on cost method investment
—
—
—
2,784
2,784
—
2,784
Gain on sale of a business
(14,619)
—
—
—
(14,619)
—
(14,619)
Total adjusting items
(5,024)
—
—
2,784
(2,240)
—
(2,240)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 150,945
$ 166,349
$ 72,927
$ (37,225)
$ 352,996
$ 38,198
$ 391,194
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Net income (loss)
$ 24,687
$ (47,338)
$ 16,015
$ (9,535)
$ (16,171)
$ 1,956
$ (14,215)
Interest expense (income)
21,974
7,461
5,805
(1,456)
33,784
17,491
51,275
Tax provision (benefit)
—
—
—
(10,910)
(10,910)
651
(10,259)
Depreciation and amortization
44,627
73,224
25,407
9,807
153,065
35,573
188,638
EBITDA
91,288
33,347
47,227
(12,094)
159,768
55,671
215,439
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
4,206
—
—
—
4,206
—
4,206
Severance costs
—
—
—
6,091
6,091
—
6,091
Total adjusting items
4,206
—
—
6,091
10,297
—
10,297
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 95,494
$ 33,347
$ 47,227
$ (6,003)
$ 170,065
$ 55,671
$ 225,736
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,781,849
$ 766,675
$ 234,178
$ —
$ 3,782,702
Gross profit
87,098
67,676
39,240
—
194,014
Operating, administrative and general expenses
65,570
7,772
22,697
14,880
110,919
Other income (expense), net
6,597
1,152
383
(279)
7,853
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
18,315
59,206
15,929
(16,814)
76,636
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
32,702
—
—
32,702
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 18,315
$ 26,504
$ 15,929
$ (16,814)
$ 43,934
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
8,595
—
—
—
8,595
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 26,910
$ 26,504
$ 15,929
$ (16,814)
$ 52,529
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 1,979,272
$ 373,517
$ 155,514
$ —
$ 2,508,303
Gross profit
90,796
2,562
30,623
—
123,981
Operating, administrative and general expenses
62,608
7,134
26,505
4,085
100,332
Other income, net
5,089
1,330
339
651
7,409
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
28,337
(4,795)
3,187
(3,094)
23,635
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(1,342)
—
—
(1,342)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 28,337
$ (3,453)
$ 3,187
$ (3,094)
$ 24,977
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
946
—
—
528
1,474
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 29,283
$ (3,453)
$ 3,187
$ (2,566)
$ 26,451
(a)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
(b)
Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 9,304,357
$ 2,440,798
$ 866,895
$ —
$ 12,612,050
Gross profit
335,682
116,626
140,389
—
592,697
Operating, administrative and general expenses
251,605
31,019
95,547
45,581
423,752
Other income (loss), net
31,036
3,200
2,128
(3,768)
32,596
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
87,946
81,205
42,615
(50,996)
160,770
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
31,880
—
—
31,880
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 87,946
$ 49,325
$ 42,615
$ (50,996)
$ 128,890
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
(5,024)
—
—
2,784
(2,240)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 82,922
$ 49,325
$ 42,615
$ (48,212)
$ 126,650
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 6,141,402
$ 1,260,259
$ 662,959
$ —
$ 8,064,620
Gross profit (loss)
278,216
(18,267)
106,248
—
366,197
Operating, administrative and general expenses
244,147
24,405
85,702
23,441
377,695
Other income, net
11,954
2,795
1,274
1,540
17,563
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
24,687
(47,338)
16,015
(20,445)
(27,081)
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(21,925)
—
—
(21,925)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 24,687
$ (25,413)
$ 16,015
$ (20,445)
$ (5,156)
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
4,206
—
—
6,091
10,297
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 28,893
$ (25,413)
$ 16,015
$ (14,354)
$ 5,141
(a)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
(b)
Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash used in operating activities
$ (170,117)
$ (270,223)
$ (51,050)
$ (74,432)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(94,100)
(126,550)
(184,002)
(128,502)
Inventories
(794,938)
(539,761)
(528,073)
(139,499)
Commodity derivatives
51,553
(112,596)
(107,188)
(115,170)
Other current and non-current assets
(113,046)
(18,865)
(116,403)
(53,208)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
678,480
452,911
667,821
123,489
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
(272,051)
(344,861)
(267,845)
(312,890)
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before
Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable
—
—
27,697
(37,564)
Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the
(95,097)
—
—
—
Taxes paid as a result of the Rail leasing sale
77,537
—
77,537
—
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 84,374
$ 74,638
$ 322,029
$ 200,894
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working
