Award-winning culinary thought leader, Chef Denise Portillo launches a real-time staffing solution for the hospitality industry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saveur Integrative Solutions-SIS is a human resource consulting firm for the hospitality and foodservice industries. The need for a healthier working environment is at the forefront of any hospitality customer service-oriented business. Chef Denise Portillo was inspired to create a platform that aided in the hospitality field to create a thriving atmosphere from hiring staff to team building. Like a seed planted and nurtured, patience, time, and passion are the perfect recipe for a successful business from source to creation on your plate. Requirements for a better workplace in the cordial company have prompted go for this leap to add to this industry for a prime reason. The gateway has two classifications, candidate registration and employer registration.

Available today, the S.I.S. portal allows the hospitality industry employers to browse available candidates in any desired location range, review profiles, and recruit the most qualified staff immediately or at a scheduled date and time. The site also provides a robust platform for local chefs and other staff positions to create profiles and enlist their availability to facilitate the supply.

Restaurants, hotels, and bars usually face staffing problems due to varying or seasonal demand, no-shows, employees quitting jobs, and other emerging reasons due to the pandemic. At the same time, many chefs and staff have difficulty finding the right opportunities. Having witnessed a clear gap here, Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Denise Portillo worked on launching the S.I.S. Portal provides a real-time solution to this problem by allowing chefs to enlist their availabilities on an hourly/daily/weekly/contract basis and employers to browse available chefs in a particular area.

"As a female veteran of the hospitality industry, I know first-hand how staffing issues impact a business," said Chef and S.I.S. Founder Denise Portillo, "S.I.S. was created for staffing solutions for dedicated business owners to provide better customer experience and growth in their business."



The portal is free for culinary staffing and works on an affordable employer model.

Please visit www.saveurintegrativesolutions.com for more information about the portal and its features if you would like further details on the S.I.S. Portal or to schedule an interview with Chef Denise Portillo.

Please contact Saveur Integrative Solutions Phone – O: 800 5065917 C: 562 4463902

Email denise@chefportillo.com

To be directed: Candidate- joinsis.com/candidate Employer-joinsis.com/employer

