CAZ Investments Announces Successful Closing of $485 Million Private Equity Ownership Fund in Partnership with Bonaccord Capital Partners The fund enabled the global network of CAZ investors to acquire minority stakes in some of the top middle-market private investment managers

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ") a ~$3 billion Houston-based investment manager and Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord"), a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-controlling equity interests in leading mid-sized alternative asset managers, today announced the successful closing of the CAZ Private Equity Ownership Fund III ("PEO III") with approximately $485 million in capital commitments. Capital raised in the fund will be invested in Bonaccord Fund 1 and co-investment opportunities.

The result of a long-term strategic partnership between CAZ and Bonaccord, PEO III is the third dedicated fund investment focused on acquiring minority ownership stakes in the General Partner ("GP") of private market firms. The Fund provides investors a way to share in the ownership of nine middle-market franchises in the private investment universe and enables unique access to Bonaccord and co-investments.

"We are delighted to announce the successful closing of this fund, and grateful for the partnership with our friends and colleagues at Bonaccord," said Christopher Zook, Chairman and CIO at CAZ. "As strategic partners to Bonaccord since 2020, our firm and investor network enjoys exclusive access to co-investment opportunities and deeper relationships with underlying GPs. The achievements of PEO III underscore the many benefits of this ongoing partnership."

The CAZ team and its shareholders also made significant personal investments in the fund, ultimately representing the largest investor group.

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. The CAZ team has access and reviews 1,500 private investments in a typical year, but usually invests in less than ten. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's capital knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

About CAZ

CAZ is a Houston-based registered investment advisor with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its ecosystem of shareholder-owners and unaffiliated investment partners. CAZ has a 20-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord focuses on making strategic minority investments in leading mid-sized alternative asset managers across private equity, private credit, real estate, and real assets globally. Bonaccord's minority investments support the creation of long-term strategic value for these leading managers enhanced by leveraging Bonaccord's strategic development capabilities and broader global network. Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10, Inc.

