CGI receives best trade finance software award from Global Finance

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced it is the recipient of the 2022 Global Finance Award in the category of Global Best Trade Finance Software Provider.

CGI's trade solutions have proven to be resilient in adapting to the changes occurring in global trade finance

"CGI is honored to receive the Global Finance award for Best Trade Finance Software Provider," said Frank Tezzi, Vice President, Trade & Supply Chain, at CGI. "I am proud of our teams and CGI's trade solutions that have proven to be resilient in adapting to the changes occurring in global trade finance. We remain committed to helping our clients grow their business leveraging CGI's market-leading solution in the highly competitive trade finance marketplace."

Global Finance selects the best trade finance and supply chain finance providers for its annual award based on input from banks, industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winners include market share and global coverage, product innovation, customer service, technology, execution skills and client-specific implementations.

CGI's 2022 award submission highlighted the CGI Trade360 solution, a software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables banks to provide a full range of traditional trade, payables, receivables and cash management services to customers on a single, integrated and global platform. Recent CGI Trade360 enhancements allow CGI clients to drive innovation in the areas of traditional trade and supply chain finance, particularly through APIs – accelerating digitalization and interoperability with emerging technologies that drive growth, efficiency and competitiveness in the global finance ecosystem.

About CGI Trade360

CGI Trade360 delivers all of the software, infrastructure and support resources necessary to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered primarily as a software as a service (SaaS), CGI Trade360 enables banks to provide the full range of traditional trade, supply chain (payables, receivables), cash and collateral management services to their customers—anywhere, anytime—on a single, integrated and global platform.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

