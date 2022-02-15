Forbes Names Wyndham Hotels & Resorts One of America's Best Employers

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced it has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for 2022. Presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the annual list recognizes Wyndham as a top employer, with team members highly likely to recommend the Company to both family and friends.

The honor marks yet another accolade for Wyndham over the last year. Just last month, the Company received a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year on the 2022 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), recognizing Wyndham as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ Equality and this past October, Wyndham was named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces, ranking #4 among the top 100 companies.

"The strength of our company comes from the people within. This award reflects Wyndham's long-standing commitment to fostering a workplace that encourages and supports the diverse contributions of our team members," said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our Count on Me service culture and core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun make our company a special place to build a career and inspires incredible experiences for our team members and the people we serve."

Wyndham is fiercely committed to the well-being of its employees and believes in creating environments where all team members can grow and succeed. Through the continuous development of impactful programs, team members have access to career advancement and educational programs, volunteer opportunities, and range of affinity business groups, helping to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace. What's more, the company provides leading benefits, educational assistance, parental leave, exclusive team member travel perks and discounts, and promotes a culture designed to provide team members with a fulfilling work-life balance, including an ongoing commitment to flexible and hybrid options, enabling associates to do their best work in the place that works best for them.

To determine the rankings, Forbes and Statista selected employers through an independent survey applied to more than 60,000 American employees across 25 different industries. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries.

More information, including Forbes' full list of America's Best Employers for 2022, can be found here.

