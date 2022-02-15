Global Demand for Point-of-Use Water Systems to Grow 9.3% Annually

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study Global Consumer Water Treatment Products, global demand for Point-of-Use (POU) systems is expected to grow 9.3% per year through 2025 to $17.2 billion. Gains will be supported by the variety of products in this category and the range of price levels, from inexpensive, disposable, faucet-mounted carbon filters to multistage, RO, under-sink systems to countertop units that have multiple outputs:

Under-sink units are forecast to grow at the fastest rate in value terms, driven by high-level treatment options (like reverse osmosis) and their ability to be concealed from view, saving counter space. Additionally, new housing construction gains will support sales, as these units are sometimes installed during construction (albeit to a lesser extent than POE units).

Countertop units, the second most used product type in value terms, are favored for their multiple outputs including hot and cold water, as well as ice and deionized water in some units.

Faucet-mounted units are expected to show the slowest value gains, partly because of the inclusion of low-cost, disposable carbon units that are popular in China . Additionally, competition and widespread availability of these systems in developed markets has slowed price growth.

Demand for flow-through units will be driven by consumers looking for an entry-level and low-cost solution for water treatment that is able to reduce many common contaminants.

In more developed markets, the average price for flow-through and faucet-mounted units fell in the historical period; more widespread availability, competition between major brands, and competition from other product types has driven down the price for these units. However, increased demand for these products, exacerbated by the pandemic, has helped to increase prices in the short term.

