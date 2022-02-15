MemVerge Names Sean Milner Vice President of Sales

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge™ , the pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that experienced executive Sean Milner has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. As part of the growing MemVerge leadership team, Milner brings a proven track record of building high-performance sales, pre-sales, and customer success teams and innovative prospecting strategies that accelerate emerging technology adoption and complex sales cycles.

"MemVerge is pioneering a new category of Big Memory software which will revolutionize the way next generation applications are designed and delivered," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "Milner, with his experience and proven track record in driving sales and expanding channels for technology innovations that support today's new converged infrastructure, will accelerate MemVerge growth and sales expansion. His insights will bring significant value to our growing leadership team as we move the market with our innovative Big Memory technology."

Milner brings to MemVerge more than 20 years of experience in selling SaaS, cloud, enterprise software, and IT infrastructure solutions. Throughout his career he has developed and implemented sales strategies that have converted technology innovation into solution revenue. Most recently he was Senior Vice President, Sales for Avochato where he led the company's sales, business development and customer success teams. Milner has also served in sales and business development leadership roles with Arrow Electronics, VERA Security, Zerto, Long View Systems, Dell EqualLogic and Spectra Logic. Milner earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

"We are at the dawn of a new era of application proliferation and the only thing holding tomorrow's applications back is memory," said Milner. "MemVerge is taking the constraints modern applications have with today's compute and storage technologies head on. I am thrilled to be a part of this new memory revolution and I'm eager to help the MemVerge leadership team capitalize on growing demand for Big Memory Computing in a multi-cloud world."

Milner will be responsible for refining the MemVerge sales and go-to-market strategy, expanding the company's sales channels, and deepening relationships through innovative customer success programs. His new position as Vice President of Sales is effective immediately and he reports to MemVerge COO Jonathan Jiang.

About MemVerge

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing and Big Memory Cloud technology for the memory-centric and multi-cloud future. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ is the industry's first software to virtualize memory hardware for fine-grained provisioning of capacity, performance, availability, and mobility. On top of the transparent memory service, Memory Machine provides another industry first, ZeroIO™ in-memory snapshots which can encapsulate terabytes of application state within seconds and enable data management at the speed of memory. The breakthrough capabilities of Big Memory Computing and Big Memory Cloud Technology are opening the door to cloud agility and flexibility for thousands of Big Memory applications. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

