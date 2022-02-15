Nashville Music Exec Witt Stewart Joins VNUE

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) is thrilled to announce the appointment of longtime Nashville music industry executive Witt Stewart to the role of Strategic Marketing Consultant – Country & Americana. Stewart has a deep background in the industry, and served as artist management for icons such as Carole King, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Joe Ely.

"I have been searching for the best up-and-coming, visionary music tech company to work with, and VNUE just checked off all the right boxes," said Stewart. "We are poised to do great things at VNUE, particularly with the addition of StageIt, and I expect we will be announcing some major music news very soon."

Stewart was the co-owner of Freeflow Productions, where he developed and produced numerous platinum & multimillion-selling records, including the 1980 Grammy winning album Christopher Cross, which was the first album in history to win all four General Field awards in a single ceremony. He is the founder of the digital platform ScatterTunes, that was the groundbreaking platform that delivered the multimedia albums of Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Jimi Hendrix, and many others.

Stewart's Scatter Records released albums including songs recorded by the legendary country band Alabama, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams, Jr, Dierks Bentley, Jewel, Shooter Jennings, and Jessi Colter. He also served as a sports agent for NFL Hall of Fame members Tony Dorsett and Earl Campbell, and is the author of his debut novel, "Just Be", which draws from all of his unique life experience, with dozens of popular songs from the past five decades intertwined in the romantic and heartrending plot of this intense love story.

"We are beyond excited for Witt, who is a legend in the music industry, to join VNUE," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "His deep roots in the music industry, particularly Country, with some of the most historic musical artists of all time, is a testimony to his talent and vision, and he will be a huge asset to our growing VNUE team and expanding services, including recently-acquired StageIt."

Witt is available for in-studio or remote interviews.

Contact Diane Lilli at diane.lilli@vnue.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com) , which is one of the oldest and most well known ticketed livestreaming platforms; exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

View original content:

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.