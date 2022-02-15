Nemours Children's Health Names Harold Mills Chairman of the Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health announced today the election of Harold Mills as chair of The Nemours Foundation Board. Mills joined The Nemours Foundation Board in 2021. He succeeds Robert G. "Bob" Riney, who has served as board chair since 2019, and as a Nemours board member for 16 years.

"It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that I pass the mantle of leadership to Harold Mills," said Riney. "His unique expertise gained from leading human capital management, technology, and service organizations is a tremendous asset to Nemours Children's Health."

Harold Mills is CEO of VMD Ventures and VMD Global Health, focused on investing in entrepreneurs in a variety of technology and service industries. Mills is also former Chairman and CEO of ZeroChaos, a leading global workforce technology company. Mills is attributed with building ZeroChaos from inception to a multi-billion-dollar company with operations in over 56 countries.

He serves on the boards of GuideWell/Florida Blue, University of Central Florida, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, and LIFT Orlando, among others. He is a past board chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (Jacksonville), former board member for Florida Council of 100, Florida A&M University, and Florida Citrus Sports. He recently led the Heart of Florida's United Way campaign.

A Henry Crown Fellow and member of the Aspen Global Leaders, Mr. Mills has been honored with many awards, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year; the Peter Yessne Industry Innovator of the Year; HRO Thought Leader of the Year; Orlando's Entrepreneur of the Year, and many others. He has been featured in many industry magazines, business journals, and trade outlets.

Mr. Mills earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

"On behalf of all of us at Nemours Children's, I want to thank Bob for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to Nemours," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "Bob's commitment to building on the legacy and compassion of our benefactor, Alfred I. duPont, has been an inspiration. I look forward to working with Harold and his board colleagues on our bold vision to create the healthiest generations of children."

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

