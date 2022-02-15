Nitches Empowering First Full Scale NFT Collection and Collaborative Launch "PeaceOnMarz - Martians" with Viral Vegan Celebrity Influencer John Lewis

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc. (NICH) (the "Company"), a diversified technology company, designer and manufacturer of high-end merchandise, today announced its first full scale NFT collection and collaborative launch with Vegan Influencer and Filmmaker John Lewis' featuring "PeaceOnMarz" with Martian PFPs. While Nitches' started working with John Lewis, "the BadAss Vegan," to create a luxury clothing line - the relationship has now expanded to include a comprehensive full scale NFT strategy and community-based action plan to bring peace to earth.

Nitches is collaborating with John Lewis to create some "bad ass" Martian imagery, a strong storyline, all-inclusive marketing plan, NFT project and roadmap of future perks for the "PeaceOnMarz" community. NFTs are unique digital art and collectibles that can be owned, sold, and traded using blockchain technology. Renowned digital artists will design the Martian NFTs, which will be sold as digital art and collectibles.

"Thanks to Nitches, "PeaceOnMarz" is about more than just a cool clothing line, it's about activating a community around a central message of what happens if we don't protect our planet peacefully," said John Lewis, the "BadAss Vegan." "I have dedicated my life to improving earth for its citizens. Nitches opened my eyes about how I can use technology to take my message beyond earth to the metaverse with NFTs, Web 3.0, and online games."

With "PeaceOnMarz," Nitches plans to create a long-term NFT venture that does more than just sell a digital image – it builds a community centered around the desire to promote peace and protect the planet. Being a member of the community will lead to a number of benefits such as airdrops, donations to charities and high-quality NFTs. The program will inspire derivative NFT projects that encourage the same universal message.

"While larger companies are still struggling to understand Web 3.0, Nitches is getting an early start by bringing high-tech technology to high-end fashion," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "Developing our own NFT strategy enables John Lewis to connect with his followers on another level and fully embrace the future of fashion."

NFT technology is also part of Nitches' Owner Verification System (OVS™), which proves authenticity and ownership. Nitches plans on releasing more details about the PeaceOnMarz NFT Collection, Collaborative Launch and Community in the very near term.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

