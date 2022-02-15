Savoy Magazine announces the 2022 Most Influential Black Lawyers in their Legal edition. This comprehensive list features the top partners from leading national law firms and corporate counsel from Fortune 1000 companies.

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of their Legal edition, Savoy announces their 2022 Most Influential Black Lawyers featured list. The full listing is comprised of the "best of the best" of Black lawyers that are partners within leading national law firms, corporate and general counsel from Fortune 1000 corporations. As diversity and inclusion for legal professionals continues to grow, Savoy's listing of top lawyers emerges with an influential cross section of legal professionals representing a diverse range of expertise with national and global responsibilities.

Savoy Legal Edition 2022 Announces the Most Influential Black Lawyers Featuring a Will Smith Cover (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to assemble the most powerful and impactful listing of lawyers working in corporate counsel and major law firms in the legal edition of Savoy," said L.P. Green, II, Publisher, Savoy Magazine. "African American men and women in the legal profession continue to reach new heights of achievement and we endeavor to spotlight their success through our coverage of their work through the magazine. We congratulate and salute those selected in the 2022 Most Influential Black Lawyers listing."

This Winter issue focuses on the top lawyers, showcasing visionaries, leaders and advocates – including partners and counsel – within the legal profession who are widely recognized for their professionalism, protection of rights and community service. The expansive new issue of Savoy features a cover story on Reginald M. Turner, the 145th President of the American Bar Association, the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world.

Savoy's Legal edition is available to buy now at savoynetwork.com. The full listing of the 2022 Most Influential Black Lawyers is available to view online at savoynetwork.com.

