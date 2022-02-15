SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$ 2,464

$ 1,990

$ 9,229

$ 7,126

Operating income

$ 89

$ 134

$ 458

$ 245

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 121

$ 259

$ 570

$ 283





























Earnings per common share

$ 103.27

$ 222.52

$ 490.36

$ 244.21

Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,161,526

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 9.00

$ 9.00



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation