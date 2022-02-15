Young Investors Challenge Announces the Second Edition of its Investment Competition

A Free Stock and Crypto Investment Competition for Teenagers in Canada and the USA with Thousands in Prizes



MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Young Investors Challenge announces the second edition of its unparalleled free online investment competition for teenagers in Canada and the United States, starting February 28, 2022. Following immense success in 2021, participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in cash prizes, NFTs, and awards on the Challenge's newly designed platform.

Using the Challenge's simplistic and innovative platform, competitors will have access to a virtual paper portfolio of $100,000 to invest in thousands of stocks and hundreds of cryptocurrencies in real-time, including Apple (NASD: AAPL), Microsoft (NASD: MSFT), Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN), Tesla (NASD: TSLA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA). Participants will again compete in challenges focused on portfolio performance as well as company stock analysis and will be judged by industry professionals from prominent organizations in investment banking, wealth management, and financial services.

"We received feedback after the first edition of the Challenge and made some major improvements! Our team placed a strong emphasis on making the platform more intuitive in hopes of increasing accessibility to teenagers of all backgrounds, and we are very excited to advance our mission of promoting financial literacy amongst young people," said founders Charles Frédette, Philip Becker, and Ryan Dollinger, students from HEC Montréal, McGill University and Collégial international Sainte-Anne.

About the Young Investors Challenge: Founded in 2020, the Young Investors Challenge is a registered Canadian not-for-profit corporation spearheaded by Charles Frédette, Philip Becker, and Ryan Dollinger. To register for the Young Investors Challenge or to learn more about the program, visit the website at www.yichallenge.com.

