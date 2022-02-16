Direct Connection Contingency Program to Deliver $10,000 Per Win for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Racers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is putting its money where its parts are when it comes to Direct Connection, the brand's exclusive new source of factory-backed performance parts. The Direct Connection Contingency Program will offer Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak racers $10,000 to win at National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Factory Stock Showdown and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) Factory Super Cars events, giving Drag Pak competitors multiple shots at taking home a five-figure winner's purse during the 2022 season.

The $10,000 purse, the largest available contingency award from a manufacturer in both NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Super Cars classes, will be up for grabs for Drag Pak drivers at 14 total events. The NHRA Factory Stock Showdown schedule includes eights stops during the 2022 season, while NMCA Factory Super Cars will feature a slate of six races.

The Direct Connection Contingency Program continues the march forward of the Dodge Never Lift campaign, which offers a 24-month road map to the brand's performance future. The Dodge 24 Months of Muscle Never Lift calendar can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

Last month, the Never Lift campaign announced the Dodge brand's partnership with Tony Stewart Racing, which will feature Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and three-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan carrying Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers colors in professional competition. With the announcement of the new contingency program, the reach of Direct Connection extends to provide support for drag racers in the amateur ranks.

"Dodge remains committed to the grassroots racers and enthusiasts who build our brand, and the $10,000-to-win Direct Connection Contingency Program is a perfect pipeline to feed the spirit and enthusiasm that fuels us," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "We're not only offering our Drag Pak drivers Direct Connection performance parts to help them dominate, but we're also rewarding those who compete and win with the largest contingency award available in NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Factory Super Cars."

In addition to the new $10,000-to-win Drag Pak purse, the Direct Connection Contingency Program will also offer $1,000 for each victory and $500 for a runner-up by a Drag Pak driver in the NHRA Stock and Super Stock classes. The program will also continue the long-running support from Dodge and Mopar for a variety of grassroots NHRA racers competing in the Stock, Super Stock, Super Gas and Super Street classes. The Dodge Top Finisher Award will again provide monetary rewards to the Stock, Super Stock, Super Gas and Super Street class drivers of Dodge, Chrysler or Plymouth race cars that advance the furthest in eliminations at 22 NHRA national events.

Racers carrying the Direct Connection decal and using specified parts, including the brand's valve covers, intake manifolds and Drag Pak engine assembly, will also receive monetary rewards for victories or runner-up finishes in NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing competition.

Complete details and rules for the 2022 Direct Connection Contingency Program are available at DodgeGarage.com/racing-hq or NHRARacer.com.

Direct Connection for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Racers

The new Direct Connection performance parts lineup will offer 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, a factory-built, turn-key drag car for NHRA and NMCA competitors. The new Direct Connection parts catalog, available now for download at DodgeGarage, also includes suggested Direct Connection performance "recipes" to help Drag Pak racers dial-in their race cars.

Direct Connection parts for the Drag Pak will be available for purchase through the new Dodge Power Brokers dealer network – the authorized source for Direct Connection parts with staff trained to deliver performance-focused customer service – starting March 9, 2022. For customers with parts questions, the Direct Connection hotline is live now at (800) 998-1110 with tech support available straight from the performance experts.

Direction Connection race-ready kits and graphics packages for the Drag Pak include:

NHRA 7.50 ET Certified Body Kit

354 cu. in. Supercharged HEMI® Engine

Race Drive Line Kit

RaceTech Base Seat Kit

RaceTech Head Restraint Seat Kit

Bogart Base Wheel/Tire Kit

Weld Racing Beadlock Lightweight Wheel/Tire Kit

Exterior Kit

Interior Kit

Race Suspension Kit

Body Electrical and Fuel Kit

Engine Controller Kit

Engine Systems Kit

Graphics (four available unique packages)

