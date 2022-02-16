eMed Names Accomplished Private Equity Investor Michael Cole as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed , the market leader in at-home test verification technology and services, has named Michael Cole as Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/eMed) (PRNewswire)

Cole joined the eMed leadership team at the beginning of the year as the company surpassed one year of enabling millions of people to gain access to at-home, rapid COVID-19 testing and treatment. In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Cole is leading eMed's significant acceleration in revenue growth, as well as positioning the company for strategic partnerships in key industries and geographies.

"Welcoming Michael Cole to the eMed team signals an exciting time for the company as we have massive growth plans for this year, which require proven financial strategy and discipline," said Dr. Patrice Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, eMed. "Michael has a successful track record in strategic growth, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations for technology disruptors, which is exactly what our company needs as we roll out our latest service offerings and platform upgrades this year. With Michael overseeing the financial health of eMed, we are more well-positioned than ever to fulfill our mission of embracing data-driven care and revolutionizing the healthcare industry through at-home rapid testing solutions."

eMed is on track for another successful year as it brings its Test-to-Treat™ solution to market, aiding in the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 with recently approved antiviral therapeutics. Early diagnosis and access to these life-saving therapies improves patient outcomes, lowers costs and reduces the burden on the healthcare system.

eMed's Digital Point-of-Care™ platform:

Enables rapid diagnostic testing from anywhere with a smart device with internet and a webcam.

Connects users to an eMed telehealth proctor 24/7, 365 days a year, no appointment necessary.

Provides digital lab results, made available within minutes of completing the testing process.

As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver affordable, on-demand access to healthcare services, eMed is innovating new technology to enable third-party verified results for more at-home diagnostic tests, including flu, strep and UTI among other conditions.

"It is an honor to be a part of a company that has not only been phenomenally successful in such a short amount of time, but has leveraged its groundbreaking technology to enable at-home diagnostics specifically for COVID-19, during a crucial time for the world," said Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer, eMed. "I look forward to guiding eMed in its financial journey toward its aggressive growth goals this year and in the future."

To learn more about eMed, visit www.emed.com.

About Michael Cole

Prior to joining eMed, Michael Cole founded SevenSaoi Capital, a private equity investment firm, in 2016. For most of his career, Michael held positions of increasing responsibility with Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that manages $23B in equity capital. He was a Managing Director of the firm's Telecom, Media and Technology Services Team and also worked on health care investments. Investments he worked on in a senior capacity while at Madison Dearborn include MetroPCS, Intelsat Ltd., XM Satellite Radio, Telemundo, Alaska Native Wireless, The Topps Company, and many others.

Michael has been named a "Top 40 Global Dealmaker Under 40" by Dealmaker Magazine, a "Top 40 Under 40" leader by Crain's Chicago Business, and a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute. Michael currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Zovio Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVO), the Big Shoulders Fund, and The Lyric Opera of Chicago, for the latter two of which he serves as a member of the Investment Committee.

About eMed

eMed makes it easier than ever to access healthcare solutions online. Our Digital Point-of-Care platform embraces data-driven care and is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with the first-of-its-kind at-home rapid testing solution. It's convenient, guided, and accurate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMed