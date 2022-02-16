ENERGAGE NAMES CHENMED A "TOP 50" WINNER OF THE 2022 TOP WORKPLACES USA

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading primary care practice, has announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program, which has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets, also issues separate regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are proud of our culture in which we live out our values of love, accountability and passion; and honored to receive this recognition," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "With a workplace based on providing top care, inclusive culture, and celebrating the accomplishments and efforts of our team members, ChenMed has the type of team member engagement that makes it an employer of choice."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. A "Top 50" winner in the category for companies having 2,500 or more employees, ChenMed finished 42nd in a field of iconic competitors, including Progressive (#5), Fidelity Investments (#7), Edward Jones (#10), Dutch Brothers (#12), Dell Technologies (#14), Independence Blue Cross (#20), Texas Health Resources (#24), Discover Financial Services (#33), Morningstar (#39), Children's Health (#44), and VA Boston Healthcare System (#50).

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed also was honored by Newsweek as a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2021; and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

