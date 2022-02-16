InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Lift/Lower a Toilet Seat (SDB-1582)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to make raising and lowering the toilet seat a more sanitary process," said an inventor, from Perris, Calif., "so I invented the P C PEDAL. My design offers an improved alternative to using your hand."

The invention provides a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the germy surface. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

