MARRISA WILSON New York debuts SOMEWHERE_NORTH_OF_EARTH Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Powered by Next-Generation Smart Manufacturing Company CreateMe CreateMe's Brooklyn Knitwear Center has partnered with MARRISA WILSON NEW YORK to produce a future-facing collection debuting at NYFW, featuring a see-now-buy-now capsule.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe, a platform for seamless concept-to-consumer apparel creation, has empowered designer Marrisa Wilson to create her F/W 2022 collection SOMEWHERE_NORTH_OF_EARTH, debuting at her first runway show at New York Fashion Week. From brand strategy to a locally produced knitwear capsule to on-demand Direct-to-Garment production, the designer has leveraged CreateMe's suite of design-to-delivery solutions to bring her collection to life.

In her F/W 2022 collection, Wilson explores how identity is evolving in digital spaces. The designer feels strongly that there is a need for more women, and especially women of color, to participate in this new digital space by pioneering storytelling in emerging formats and mediums.

CreateMe is proud to collaborate with artists, designers, and creators of all kinds to leverage their unique art into new products and opportunities to connect with consumers. In her partnership with CreateMe, Marrisa Wilson is able to bring her designs from the runway to her customer through an exclusive see-now-buy-now capsule.

As an NYC-grown brand, it was important for Wilson to find a local manufacturing partner to develop a portion of her collection while simultaneously supporting the local community. Committed to responsible manufacturing, CreateMe was a natural fit. The company's Brooklyn-based Knitwear Center brings together apparel experts from across the world and within the New York community to design and produce luxury knitwear products.

With knitwear comprising a major portion of her collection, Wilson worked closely with CreateMe and their apparel experts on each piece, produced directly in the CreateMe Knitwear Center with state-of-the-art 3D-knitting techniques that virtually eliminate textile waste.

CreateMe Founder and Co-CEO, Campbell Myers, said: "There are those who predict the future — then there are those who create it. CreateMe's mission is to fulfill the futures of creators like Marrisa Wilson everywhere, helping them expand their brands through expert apparel design and merchandising, on-demand manufacturing, and omnichannel experiential retail technology that unlocks a new class of consumer connection."

Marrisa Wilson, Creative Director and Founder at MARRISA WILSON NY, said: "MARRISA WILSON NY has always revolved around funky designs and bold prints— all hand-drawn in-house— and it has been incredible to see CreateMe develop my artwork with their next-generation manufacturing capabilities. I'm appreciative of their partnership and how they've supported me as a creator, and MARRISA WILSON NY, to bring my debut runway collection to life. It's also exciting for me to be able to introduce knitwear to the MWNY collection for the first time ever, which will help elevate my assortment."

The See-Now-Buy-Now capsule made its debut at New York Fashion Week on February 15th and will be available for purchase at MarrisaWilsonNY.com . The pieces will range from $225 - $475, luxury fashion that works for everyone.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is reinventing apparel manufacturing for the 21st century through advanced hardware and software solutions that enable automated, on-demand, and customized product creation at speed and scale, for major brands as well as independent creators.

About Marrisa Wilson New York

MARRISA WILSON NY is a womenswear apparel brand characterized by cool, relaxed styling blended with bold textiles and vibrant print artwork---all developed in-house. MARRISA WILSON NY was founded in 2016 by the eponymous first-generation Guyanese-American designer born and raised in New Jersey.

