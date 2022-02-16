Melissa Taylormoore Assumes Role of Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Constellis

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that it named Melissa Taylormoore as the new Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of the Company.

"Melissa has been an integral part of our Constellis team and a leader within the legal department for years," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Constellis. "We could not ask for a more dedicated and experienced person to lead our company's legal and compliance matters. Melissa will be a great addition to our executive management team."

Ms. Taylormoore is an accomplished leader who has demonstrated sound ethics and integrity throughout her career advising and representing clients in employment and business tort litigation, investigations, and strategic business transactions. As Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Constellis, Ms. Taylormoore will oversee all of the Company's legal and compliance matters, including litigation, investigations, contracts, corporate governance, health and safety, environment, and ethics and internal audit functions.

Before joining Constellis in 2015, Ms. Taylormoore was a partner at McGuireWoods LLP in the firm's Labor and Employment group. Her practice mainly focused on labor and employment litigation for government contractors, in addition to conducting internal investigations and counseling on government contracts law.

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training, and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC, area, Constellis has operated in over 50 countries and across five continents. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

