Nuance Named One of "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2022 for the 12th consecutive year. This distinction comes as part of the company's participation in Canada's Top 100 Employers project where employers are evaluated on the progressive and forward-thinking nature of their various programs, and benchmarked on a variety of criteria, including: physical workplace; social and work atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"Our employees are the reason that Nuance is such an amazing place to work and they are also the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies in the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer at Nuance. "The world of work is ever-evolving, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs. We are proud to be recognized as one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2022!"

Nuance is deeply committed to ensuring its employees are supported across all facets of their lives. The company offers competitive benefits and leave policies, professional development and continuing education opportunities, as well as employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, and paid time off and paid volunteer hours with the objective of encouraging all employees to bring their best selves to work while also being able to pursue personal interests. Additionally, Nuance maintains strong relationships with many universities and academic institutions worldwide, including Mila, and the company's Montréal office offers a robust internship program for students and young professionals, hosting approximately 200 interns over the last 12 months.

This award is the latest in a growing number of global employer of choice accolades that Nuance has recently received, including being awarded in the Forbes America's Best Workplaces for 2022 list, the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list, a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the HRC Foundation, the 2022 #1 Best Place to Work in Boston by Built In Boston, a 2021 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads, Selling Power's Top Places to Sell For , Best Places to Work for Moms , Best Places to Work for Dads , Best Places for Parents Working Remotely , and a certified Great Place to Work by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and a certified Great Place to Work in India by the Great Places to Work Institute.

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://www.nuance.com/about-us/careers.html.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Nuance Communications

Nancy Scott

+1 781.565.4130

Nancy.Scott@nuance.com

Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuance Communications