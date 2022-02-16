RÉMY MARTIN RELEASES VSOP MIXTAPE VOLUME 2 A NEW LIMITED-EDITION INSPIRED BY HERITAGE BOTTLE DESIGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin has announced a new limited-edition bottle that pays homage to the timeless vibrance of VSOP Cognac and the excellence of mixtape music culture in the 1980's. Following the release of the first mixtape VSOP bottle, Volume 2 revisits the vibrant tonalities of mixtape culture and the eternally stylish graphics of the 80's, making it a true collector's item and keepsake.

TWO CULTURES OF TIMELESS EXCELLENCE ATTACHED TO THEIR ROOTS

The Rémy Martin VSOP Mixtape Volume 2 celebrates two deeply rooted cultures, Music and Cognac. Historically, both have been at the center of celebrations that bring people together and create deep connections and lasting memories. The musical style and peak performance of mixtape culture in the 80's combined with the know-how of successful artists from that time have paved way for the music of the future. Each Rémy Martin Cognac transmits the style and signature of a Cellar Master's blend from one generation to the next, preserving its premium quality and taste while paving the way for future innovations. Music and Cognac both echo the heart and soul of a moment in time and the essence what is to come.

New for the Volume 2 limited-edition release is the addition of a QR code which leads to unique playlists curated by a collective of DJs who drew inspiration from the sounds that came from each of their home cities. In the playlists, DJ Suss One from New York, DJ Meel from Los Angeles and Jamal Smallz from Chicago feature music of renowned artists who played an impactful role in the evolution of hip-hop sound and mixtape culture in the 80's.

A SHARED HERITAGE THAT TRANSCENDS TIME

Rémy Martin and Music have become synonymous, and this relationship is showcased in the brand's much-acclaimed "Team Up for Excellence" film, starring multi-Grammy award winning musical artist Usher. The Film is a monumental celebration of two cultural entities that continually honor their history and savoir-faire. Throughout music history, the figurative beat of a city, neighborhood or territory has given life to the unique sounds that come from that place. Rémy Martin Cognacs Fine Champagne reflect the same quality of know-how that can emerge from one distinct place, from eaux-de-vie born of grapes from the terroirs of Grande and Petite Champagne, the best crus in the cognac region.

"Rémy Martin has been linked to music culture for decades and we continue to celebrate this harmony with the release of a new limited-edition with a refreshed bottle design, and a giftbox inspired by 80's mixtape culture," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "As a brand with almost 300 years of history, it is in our DNA to showcase how cultures of excellence from the past have influenced the present and this latest release embraces our classic VSOP liquid combined with a pinnacle period in music excellence."

A COLLECTOR'S ITEM

The VSOP Mixtape Volume 2 is an invitation to rediscover a 60's bottle with a refined and updated label. The 60's design features an elegant cream label emblazoned with the golden centaur, the signature of the Rémy Martin brand. The new release is inspired by the eternally stylish colorful graphics of the 80's and 90's and is presented in a premium gift box, making it a true collector's item and keepsake.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN VSOP

In 1927, André Renaud, Rémy Martin's owner and Cellar Master created the very first VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne. It was a truly visionary decision as eleven years later, this prestigious appellation was officially recognized as an AOC. In 1972, at a time when cognac bottles were typically transparent, Rémy Martin adopts a frosted black bottle and golden label, further differentiating the House. In 2004, the classic gold label was replaced with a bold red label. However, the same signature style of Rémy Martin VSOP has been handed down by generations of cellar masters for almost a century. An exceptional legacy that encapsulates the timeless style and excellence of the House.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, Rémy Martin has produced exceptional spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence have sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, today, Rémy Martin produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet®, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal® and Rémy Martin® VSOP. For additional information, visit https://www.remymartin.com/

