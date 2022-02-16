Supplemental Health Care's Chief Operating Officer, Vickie Anenberg, Has Been Named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare employment agency, announced today that Vickie Anenberg, Chief Operating Officer, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 list – a flagship honor recognizing leaders in the staffing industry.

Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare & school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose – better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve – miraculous things are possible.Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles (PRNewswire)

In its 11th year, the Staffing 100 list is announced as many industries continue to grapple with the ongoing employment challenges of COVID-19 and the Great Resignation. Healthcare employment has been disrupted to an even greater degree with the additional influences of nurse burnout, increased retirements, and an aging population with greater healthcare needs.

As Supplemental Health Care's Chief Operating Officer, Vickie Anenberg has led the company's efforts to support the demand for pandemic patient care while also restructuring the company in unique divisions to address the evolving future of healthcare in critical settings such as home health, schools, corrections, ambulatory care, and behavioral health.

Working to support the growing need for skilled healthcare professionals, Anenberg led SHC to unprecedented growth in 2021, providing more than 5.6 million hours of patient care. Committed to making a difference, Anenberg has been the driving force behind SHC's true impact at the bedside while investing in a culture of caring that promotes diversity and inclusion.

"I'm honored to be named to the Staffing 100 list again," said Anenberg. "The work we do to connect healthcare professionals with the facilities that need them has never been more vital, and I'm proud of the impact we're having in communities across the country."

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling: to better serve patients and students in hospitals, schools, home health, skilled nursing, and other sites of care across the U.S. Supplemental Health Care welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our family.

We're proud to deliver world-class service & career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Visit http://www.shccares.com to learn more.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Media Contact:

Geoff Staub

Direct: 770-729-4302 | Ext: 31012

gstaub@shccares.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care