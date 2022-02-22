AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2022.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.61%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.13%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.67%
4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.75%, 2/01/32
0.64%
5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.62%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.54%
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.51%
8) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.49%
9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.48%
10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29
0.46%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.60%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.29%
Communications - Media
6.12%
Services
3.53%
Basic
3.08%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.81%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.69%
Technology
2.62%
Capital Goods
2.56%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.44%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.39%
Transportation - Services
0.69%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.63%
Transportation - Airlines
0.32%
Other Industrial
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
45.65%
Credit Default Swaps
20.44%
SUBTOTAL
20.44%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.26%
Finance
1.82%
REITs
1.38%
Insurance
0.75%
Other Finance
0.49%
Brokerage
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
7.17%
Utility
Electric
1.27%
Other Utility
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
1.45%
SUBTOTAL
74.71%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.51%
Insurance
1.51%
Finance
0.69%
REITs
0.24%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.09%
Industrial
Basic
1.14%
Energy
0.71%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.69%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.59%
Transportation - Airlines
0.44%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.22%
Capital Goods
0.22%
Technology
0.17%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Communications - Media
0.13%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Services
0.07%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
4.69%
Utility
Electric
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
10.82%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
5.43%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.48%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.39%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.35%
SUBTOTAL
6.65%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
5.59%
Credit Default Swaps
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
5.83%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.32%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.07%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.41%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
1.03%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.78%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.72%
Capital Goods
0.58%
Energy
0.42%
Other Industrial
0.29%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.21%
Services
0.16%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.78%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.26%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.28%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
5.29%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.38%
Energy
0.79%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.56%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.41%
Capital Goods
0.41%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.34%
Technology
0.19%
Transportation - Services
0.07%
Services
0.07%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.26%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.38%
Banking
0.13%
Insurance
0.04%
Finance
0.02%
Other Finance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.58%
Utility
Electric
0.45%
SUBTOTAL
0.45%
SUBTOTAL
5.29%
Interest Rate Futures
4.50%
Global Governments
3.54%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
3.28%
SUBTOTAL
3.28%
Common Stocks
1.83%
Total Return Swaps
0.91%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.89%
SUBTOTAL
0.89%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.38%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.48%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.22%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.14%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.21%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
0.15%
Warrants
0.06%
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.03%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.41%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.61%
Investment Companies
0.70%
Foreign Currency
-0.03%
SUBTOTAL
2.28%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.54%
Swaps Offsets
-27.84%
SUBTOTAL
-32.38%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.71%
United Kingdom
3.24%
Canada
2.07%
France
1.65%
Luxembourg
1.63%
Brazil
1.46%
Spain
1.21%
Mexico
1.07%
Nigeria
0.78%
Germany
0.73%
Switzerland
0.66%
Italy
0.65%
Argentina
0.65%
Dominican Republic
0.62%
China
0.62%
Ukraine
0.62%
Bahrain
0.61%
Colombia
0.54%
Netherlands
0.50%
India
0.47%
Israel
0.47%
Ivory Coast
0.46%
Sweden
0.43%
Finland
0.42%
Zambia
0.39%
Ghana
0.37%
Oman
0.34%
Macau
0.34%
Peru
0.32%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.32%
Angola
0.31%
Senegal
0.31%
Egypt
0.29%
Australia
0.29%
Gabon
0.23%
Jamaica
0.22%
Indonesia
0.22%
Ireland
0.21%
Hong Kong
0.20%
South Africa
0.19%
Ecuador
0.18%
El Salvador
0.18%
Denmark
0.14%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.11%
Chile
0.10%
Bermuda
0.08%
Panama
0.06%
Venezuela
0.04%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.04%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Guatemala
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.39%
Canadian Dollar
0.11%
Great British Pound
0.03%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
South Korean Won
-0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01%
Russian Rubles
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.42%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.01%
AA
0.15%
A
1.60%
BBB
13.46%
BB
37.40%
B
25.79%
CCC
8.42%
CC
0.16%
C
0.10%
D
0.19%
Not Rated
4.44%
Short Term Investments
0.70%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.41%
N/A
3.99%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
6.97%
1 to 5 years
34.91%
5 to 10 years
45.98%
10 to 20 years
6.65%
20 to 30 years
2.64%
More Than 30 years
0.96%
Other
1.89%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.94%
Average Bond Price:
99.73
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
27.49%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
27.49%
Average Maturity:
6.56 Years
Effective Duration:
4.40 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,075.80 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.48
Number of Holdings:
1661
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
