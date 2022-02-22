Treasure Data Announces Omnichannel-First Customer Journey Orchestration Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data ™ today announced the introduction of Treasure Data Journey Orchestration , a new, omnichannel-first solution enabling marketers and customer experience (CX) managers to create relevant, high-converting customer experiences at scale that cut across channels, campaigns and business units. Transforming customer journey orchestration with the intelligence of its enterprise-wide smart customer data platform (CDP), Treasure Data makes best-of-breed channel and campaign tools smarter by identifying audiences along the buying cycle and connecting user behavior to relevant campaigns and channels.

Per McKinsey , 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, yet new findings from a Treasure Data-commissioned survey reveal one-third of companies have a siloed and disjointed journey understanding, driven largely by insufficient staffing (25%) and a lack of resources (19%). With two-thirds of organizations (68%) relying on cross-divisional collaboration to power the customer journey, the marketplace requires a single solution that can automate the planning and orchestration of these interactions. Uniting all teams and systems around one source of truth powers a continuous customer journey and enhanced experience for end users while maintaining their privacy.

"Today's hyper-digital customers don't care which channel or campaign they are in, they see the business as one and expect it to understand them as one," said Kazuki Ohta, Treasure Data CEO and co-founder. "Treasure Data Journey Orchestration specifically meets this expectation by reimagining CX beyond single channels, campaigns or business units into a frictionless journey that becomes smarter with every point of contact. Treasure Data is the handshake between all teams that interact with the consumer to enhance meaningful and respectful engagement."

Treasure Data Journey Orchestration provides a central, easy-to-use location for data and insights, brought together in AI-powered customer profiles that unite teams and systems across internal business units and between different brands. With a visual, no-code canvas, marketers can plan, monitor and optimize journeys personalized for each customer as they progress from awareness to purchase to brand loyalty and beyond. Supported by the ability to activate more than 100 billion profiles a month, scale is unlimited. Additional features and benefits include:

Smarter Tools, Smarter Interactions —Integrating enterprise CDP capabilities produces smarter data and more accurate and impactful recommendations for each customer journey stage and interaction across marketing, service and sales

Rise Above the Campaign —Create a continuous personal experience to improve engagement, optimize spend and enable teams to reorient conversion goals to better meet KPIs

Open By Design —Agnostic and interoperable with a company's existing email, social and paid solutions, Treasure Data's Journey Orchestration can operate individually or future-proof existing investments while enhancing these tools with deep customer insights

Privacy Foundation—Enterprise-grade global privacy and consent model capabilities are built in to ensure consistency throughout the customer journey

"Historically, a lack of adequate coordination across groups which drive customer interactions has resulted in sub-optimal engagement, overspending and ineffective consumer experiences," added Eugene Saburi, Treasure Data CBO. "A purpose built solution like Treasure Data Customer Journey improves visibility into marketing across all customer channels, and takes away the guess work in CX decisioning."

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

