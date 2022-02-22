WLS Partners with Scrible to Help Washington State Schools Save Money on its Research and Writing Super App

WLS Partners with Scrible to Help Washington State Schools Save Money on its Research and Writing Super App

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, the super app that streamlines the research and writing process for students and teachers, announced today its partnership with the Washington Learning Source (WLS) to provide its members access to Scrible at a reduced price.

Washington Learning Source (WLS) is a program for school districts and other educational or public agencies across the State of Washington to find tools, resources, products and services that improve teaching and learning. Members can purchase vetted, high quality learning resources from WLS at lower prices than they can buy on their own.

WLS now offers Scrible's paid Scrible Edu Pro Teacher Plan - along with accompanying professional development options - at a reduced rate for its member districts. Through the partnership, more teachers and students can use Scrible's robust capabilities for teaching and learning the research and writing process.

"Half of the secondary students in our country struggle with research skills and aren't prepared for college writing," said Victor Karkar, CEO of Scrible. "We're excited to work with WLS to tackle this problem. This partnership makes powerful modern tools accessible to teachers to foster the crucial digital literacy and communication skills students need for success in college and at work."

Historically, teachers and students have had to manage multiple tools through the research and writing workflow. Scrible consolidates those tools in one super app, streamlining a student's process of curating, annotating, citing and writing. The platform also enables teachers to track students' progress in real-time, easily access their work and provide timely feedback on it.

"Helping our community tackle the massive research and writing skills crisis is a priority for WLS," said Julie Rolling, Executive Director, Puget Sound ESD. "We're happy to be partnering with Scrible to give members access to the best technology available to better prepare students for college and career writing."

Thanks to WLS, Scrible's platform and training options will be more accessible for Washington schools and will support teachers in their work to prepare students for their futures.

To learn more about Scrible or place an order, Washington educators can visit:

https://www.walearningsource.org/solution-provider-resources/inside-solutions/scrible

About Scrible

Scrible is a comprehensive online platform tackling the huge research and writing skills crisis undermining students' college and career readiness. Scrible helps students curate, annotate and collaborate on texts and supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Easy access to student work and real-time progress data enables educators to provide timely feedback and personalize instruction for each student. Learn more at https://www.scrible.com .

About WLS

The Washington Learning Source (WLS) is a statewide program developed by Washington's nine regional Educational Service Districts to provide a place for its members to choose products and services that meet their needs and create economic efficiencies. WLS offers a wide variety of discounted products and services that fulfill educational needs ranging from language learning acquisition programs to campus safety products and services. Learn more at https://www.walearningsource.org .

Media Contact:

Victor Karkar

866-SCRIBLE

press@scrible.com

