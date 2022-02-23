CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

DOVER, Del., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
COVID-19 Update
Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update
*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
**This press release including the tables herein, include references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including adjusted gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
Unregulated
|
|
Other and
|
|
Total
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 383,920
|
|
$ 206,869
|
|
$ (20,821)
|
|
$ 569,968
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, propane and
|
|
(100,737)
|
|
(106,900)
|
|
20,686
|
|
(186,951)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
(48,748)
|
|
(13,869)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(62,661)
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
(32,890)
|
|
(24,168)
|
|
334
|
|
(56,724)
|
Gross Margin (GAAP)
|
|
201,545
|
|
61,932
|
|
155
|
|
263,632
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
32,890
|
|
24,168
|
|
(334)
|
|
56,724
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
48,748
|
|
13,869
|
|
44
|
|
62,661
|
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
|
|
$ 283,183
|
|
$ 99,969
|
|
$ (135)
|
|
$ 383,017
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
Unregulated
|
|
Other and
|
|
Total
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 352,746
|
|
$ 152,526
|
|
$ (17,074)
|
|
$ 488,198
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, propane and
|
|
(91,994)
|
|
(62,780)
|
|
16,836
|
|
(137,938)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
(46,079)
|
|
(11,988)
|
|
(50)
|
|
(58,117)
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
(31,237)
|
|
(22,914)
|
|
298
|
|
(53,853)
|
Gross Margin (GAAP)
|
|
183,436
|
|
54,844
|
|
10
|
|
238,290
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
31,237
|
|
22,914
|
|
(298)
|
|
53,853
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
46,079
|
|
11,988
|
|
50
|
|
58,117
|
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
|
|
$ 260,752
|
|
$ 89,746
|
|
$ (238)
|
|
$ 350,260
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
Unregulated
|
|
Other and
|
|
Total
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 101,417
|
|
$ 65,227
|
|
$ (6,279)
|
|
$ 160,365
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, propane and
|
|
(27,952)
|
|
(36,883)
|
|
6,249
|
|
(58,586)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
(12,591)
|
|
(3,598)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(16,200)
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
(8,558)
|
|
(6,212)
|
|
73
|
|
(14,697)
|
Gross Margin (GAAP)
|
|
52,316
|
|
18,534
|
|
32
|
|
70,882
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
8,558
|
|
6,212
|
|
(73)
|
|
14,697
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
12,591
|
|
3,598
|
|
11
|
|
16,200
|
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
|
|
$ 73,465
|
|
$ 28,344
|
|
$ (30)
|
|
$ 101,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
Unregulated
|
|
Other and
|
|
Total
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 93,511
|
|
$ 48,060
|
|
$ (4,534)
|
|
$ 137,037
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, propane and
|
|
(24,504)
|
|
(20,196)
|
|
4,504
|
|
(40,196)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
(12,099)
|
|
(3,213)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(15,324)
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
(11,500)
|
|
(5,873)
|
|
3,534
|
|
(13,839)
|
Gross Margin (GAAP)
|
|
45,408
|
|
18,778
|
|
3,492
|
|
67,678
|
Operations & maintenance
|
|
11,500
|
|
5,873
|
|
(3,534)
|
|
13,839
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
12,099
|
|
3,213
|
|
12
|
|
15,324
|
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
|
|
$ 69,007
|
|
$ 27,864
|
|
$ (30)
|
|
$ 96,841
(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.
Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Results
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 383,018
|
|
$ 350,260
|
|
$ 32,758
|
|
9.4 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
84,321
|
|
77,913
|
|
6,408
|
|
8.2 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
167,585
|
|
159,624
|
|
7,961
|
|
5.0 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 131,112
|
|
$ 112,723
|
|
$ 18,389
|
|
16.3 %
Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by $18.4 million, or 16.3 percent, compared to 2020. Higher performance in 2021 was generated from continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in our natural gas distribution businesses, natural gas and propane acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. Further impacting 2021 was increased consumption from a return toward pre-pandemic levels, and regulatory deferral of COVID-19 related costs . The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, including payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses.
Regulated Energy Segment
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 283,183
|
|
$ 260,752
|
|
$ 22,431
|
|
8.6 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
68,656
|
|
64,367
|
|
4,289
|
|
6.7 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
108,463
|
|
104,261
|
|
4,202
|
|
4.0 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 106,064
|
|
$ 92,124
|
|
$ 13,940
|
|
15.1 %
Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for 2021 was $106.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 15.1 percent, compared to 2020. Higher operating income reflects continued pipeline expansions by our subsidiaries Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company ("Eastern Shore") and Peninsula Pipeline, organic growth in the natural gas distribution businesses, increased consumption from a return toward pre-pandemic consumption levels, and operating results from 2020 and 2021 acquisitions. The Regulated Energy segment recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes of $4.3 million related to recent capital investments and other operating expenses of $4.2 million. The increase was associated primarily with an increase in outside services, employee related costs and increased spending with the 2020 and 2021 acquisitions. In addition to these growth drivers, the increase in other operating expenses was also attributable to operations returning towards pre-pandemic conditions. Partially offsetting these increases was the establishment of regulatory assets for COVID-19 expenses approved by the various state public service commissions ("PSCs") of approximately $2.4 million.
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions
|
$ 7,168
|
Natural gas distribution customer growth (excluding service expansions)
|
3,084
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily due to return to pre-pandemic consumption
|
3,027
|
Contributions from 2020 and 2021 acquisitions
|
2,787
|
Florida GRIP
|
1,817
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
1,159
|
Improved results from electric operations
|
1,015
|
Eastern Shore capital relocation and non-service expansion projects
|
676
|
Sandpiper infrastructure rider associated with conversions
|
665
|
Other
|
1,033
|
Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 22,431
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
$ 3,102
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
1,489
|
Operating expenses from the Elkton Gas acquisition
|
1,370
|
Regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSCs orders
|
(2,377)
|
Other variances
|
618
|
Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses
|
$ 4,202
Unregulated Energy Segment
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 99,969
|
|
$ 89,746
|
|
$ 10,223
|
|
11.4 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
15,582
|
|
13,438
|
|
2,144
|
|
16.0 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
60,005
|
|
55,644
|
|
4,361
|
|
7.8 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 24,382
|
|
$ 20,664
|
|
$ 3,718
|
|
18.0 %
Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment for 2021 was $24.4 million, an increase of $3.7 million compared to 2020. The higher operating income is a result of weather that was colder than 2020, higher retail propane margins per gallon and service fees, incremental contributions from the propane acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG") transportation services from our subsidiary, Marlin Gas Services, LLC ("Marlin Gas Services") and increased customer consumption along with higher rates from our subsidiary Aspire Energy of Ohio LLC ("Aspire Energy"). These increases were partially offset by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and acquisitions, a return toward pre-pandemic conditions and a general increase in operating expenses to support growth in the business.
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Propane Operations
|
|
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
$ 3,603
|
Increased retail propane margins per gallon and service fees
|
|
3,250
|
Acquisitions of Western Natural Gas and Diversified Energy (completed October 2020 and
|
|
1,986
|
Increased wholesale propane margins per gallon
|
|
388
|
Marlin Gas Services
|
|
|
Increased demand for CNG services
|
|
334
|
Aspire Energy
|
|
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
757
|
Higher overall rates inclusive of natural gas liquid processing
|
|
325
|
Other variances
|
|
(420)
|
Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin**
|
|
$ 10,223
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Operating expenses from Western Natural Gas and Diversified Energy acquisitions
|
$ 1,130
|
Increased facilities and maintenance costs
|
1,036
|
Increased vehicle expenses
|
417
|
Insurance related costs (non-health)
|
395
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
364
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses due to growth
|
311
|
Other variances
|
708
|
Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses
|
$ 4,361
Operating Results for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 101,779
|
|
$ 96,841
|
|
$ 4,938
|
|
5.1 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
21,914
|
|
20,810
|
|
1,104
|
|
5.3 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
43,040
|
|
40,825
|
|
2,215
|
|
5.4 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 36,825
|
|
$ 35,206
|
|
$ 1,619
|
|
4.6 %
Regulated Energy Segment
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 73,465
|
|
$ 69,007
|
|
$ 4,458
|
|
6.5 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
17,863
|
|
17,223
|
|
640
|
|
3.7 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
28,748
|
|
26,035
|
|
2,713
|
|
10.4 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 26,854
|
|
$ 25,749
|
|
$ 1,105
|
|
4.3 %
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions
|
$ 1,153
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily due to return to pre-pandemic consumption
|
914
|
Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)
|
848
|
Florida GRIP
|
412
|
Eastern Shore capital relocation and non-service expansion projects
|
376
|
Contributions from 2020 and 2021 acquisitions
|
162
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
(353)
|
Other variances
|
946
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 4,458
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Absence of Regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSCs orders
|
$ 1,392
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
1,119
|
Operating expenses from the Elkton Gas acquisition
|
132
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
(761)
|
Other variances
|
831
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
|
$ 2,713
Unregulated Energy Segment
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
Percent
Change
|
Adjusted gross margin**
|
$ 28,344
|
|
$ 27,864
|
|
$ 480
|
|
1.7 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
4,030
|
|
3,568
|
|
462
|
|
12.9 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
15,709
|
|
14,682
|
|
1,027
|
|
7.0 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 8,605
|
|
$ 9,614
|
|
$ (1,009)
|
|
(10.5) %
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Propane Operations:
|
|
|
Increased retail propane margins per gallon and service fees
|
|
$ 925
|
Western Natural Gas and Diversified Energy acquisitions (completed October 2020 and
|
|
675
|
Increased customer consumption -primarily due to a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
|
224
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
(220)
|
Aspire Energy:
|
|
|
Decreased results from negotiated rates
|
|
(665)
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
(393)
|
Other variances
|
|
(66)
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
|
|
$ 480
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Operating expenses from Western Natural Gas and Diversified Energy acquisitions
|
|
$ 250
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
|
214
|
Increased facilities and maintenance costs
|
|
195
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
|
(313)
|
Other variances
|
|
681
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
|
|
$ 1,027
Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Initiatives
Advancing Environmental Initiatives
We continue to make progress with our three-part action plan. We are pursuing a three-part action plan that supports decarbonization and a lower carbon energy future. First, we are taking actions that will continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. For example, we have largely completed our Florida GRIP to replace older portions of our natural gas distribution system. The remaining capital expenditures associated with this program will be invested through 2022. Our Elkton Gas subsidiary also reached a settlement agreement with the Maryland PSC to accelerate its Aldyl-A pipeline replacement program and to recover the costs of the plan in the form of a fixed charge rider through a 5-year surcharge. Throughout our pipeline system, we have also implemented improved emission detection technology at our pipeline compressor stations.
Advancing Social Initiatives
Promoting equity, diversity and inclusion ("EDI"). Our success is the direct result of our employees and our strong culture that fully engages our team and promotes equity, diversity, inclusion, integrity, accountability and reliability. We were recognized nationally as a 2022 Top Workplace USA recipient for the second consecutive year. In addition to this recognition, earlier this year, we were recognized for the second consecutive year as a Top Workplaces USA award recipient for mid-sized companies. These recognitions are a testament to our employees' commitment to excellence. Our employees are the backbone of our continued growth and success.
We believe that a combination of diverse team members and an inclusive culture contributes to the success of our Company and to enhanced societal advancement. During the third quarter of 2021, we hired William Hughston as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Mr. Hughston brings tremendous EDI experience to the team, including drawing from his previous experiences and prior role as Chief Diversity Officer. Additionally, in October 2021, we announced the addition of our third female Director to our Board of Directors, Lisa Bisaccia. Ms. Bisaccia's addition continues our steady progress of gender and ethnic diversity that represents the communities we serve. Our Board of Directors includes, three female Directors, an African American Director and a Director who is of Middle Eastern descent.
Safety at the center of Chesapeake Utilities culture and the way we do business. There is nothing more important than the safety of our team, our customers and our communities. The importance of safety is exhibited throughout our organization, with the direction and tone set by the Board of Directors and our President and Chief Executive Officer. Employees are required to attend monthly safety meetings and incorporate safety moments at operational and other meetings. In 2021, four of our business units were recognized with awards from the American Gas Association for their commitment to safety. Additionally, through 2021, our Eight Flags CHP plant celebrated five years of zero accidents, injuries or safety incidents.
The achievement of superior safety performance is both an important short and long-term strategic initiative in managing our operations. Our new state-of-the-art training center, named 'Safety Town,' provides our employees with hands-on training and simulated on-the-job field experiences, further developing our team and enhancing the reliability and integrity of our systems. Safety Town has also expanded our community outreach by offering safety training to many regional first responders . Development of o ur second Safety Town facility, which will be located in Florida, is underway.
Advancing Governance Initiatives
Commitment to sound governance practices. Consistent with our culture of teamwork, the broad responsibility of ESG stewardship is supported across our organization by the dedication and efforts of the Board and its Committees, as well as the entrepreneurship and dedication of our team. As stewards of long-term enterprise value, the Board is committed to overseeing the sustainability of the Company. The Board and Corporate Governance Committee annually review our corporate governance documents and practices to ensure that they provide the appropriate framework under which we operate. In recent years, we have received national recognition as the Governance Team of the Year, and just this year were also recognized as Best for Corporate Governance Among North American Utilities by Ethical Boardroom magazine. To learn more about our corporate governance practices and transparency, stakeholder engagement, the experience and diversity of our Board members, and our Business Code of Ethics and Conduct, which highlights our commitment to the highest ethical standards and the importance of engaging in sustainable practices, please view our Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2021. Additionally, please view Chesapeake Utilities' news releases and historical quarterly earnings conference calls for additional discussions on ESG and our sustainability practices.
Conference Call
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com .
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Assistant Corporate Secretary
302.734.6799
Michael Galtman
Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
302.217.7036
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
215.872.2507
|
Financial Summary
(in thousands, except per-share data)
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulated Energy segment
|
$ 283,183
|
|
$ 260,752
|
|
$ 73,465
|
|
$ 69,007
|
Unregulated Energy segment
|
99,969
|
|
89,746
|
|
28,344
|
|
27,864
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
(134)
|
|
(238)
|
|
(30)
|
|
(30)
|
Total Adjusted Gross Margin**
|
$ 383,018
|
|
$ 350,260
|
|
$ 101,779
|
|
$ 96,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulated Energy segment
|
$ 106,064
|
|
$ 92,124
|
|
$ 26,854
|
|
$ 25,749
|
Unregulated Energy segment
|
24,382
|
|
20,664
|
|
8,605
|
|
9,614
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
666
|
|
(65)
|
|
1,366
|
|
(157)
|
Total Operating Income
|
131,112
|
|
112,723
|
|
36,825
|
|
35,206
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1,721
|
|
3,222
|
|
(459)
|
|
224
|
Interest Charges
|
20,135
|
|
21,765
|
|
5,001
|
|
6,313
|
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
112,698
|
|
94,180
|
|
31,365
|
|
29,117
|
Income Taxes on Continuing Operations
|
29,231
|
|
23,538
|
|
8,667
|
|
7,456
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
83,467
|
|
70,642
|
|
22,698
|
|
21,661
|
Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
|
(1)
|
|
686
|
|
15
|
|
691
|
Gain on sale of Discontinued Operations, Net of tax
|
—
|
|
170
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Net Income
|
$ 83,466
|
|
$ 71,498
|
|
$ 22,713
|
|
$ 22,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
17,558,078
|
|
16,711,579
|
|
17,616,290
|
|
17,439,993
|
Diluted
|
17,633,029
|
|
16,770,735
|
|
17,700,898
|
|
17,505,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
$ 4.75
|
|
$ 4.23
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.24
|
Earnings from Discontinued Operations
|
—
|
|
0.05
|
|
—
|
|
0.04
|
Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
$ 4.75
|
|
$ 4.28
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
$ 4.73
|
|
$ 4.21
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 1.24
|
Earnings from Discontinued Operations
|
—
|
|
0.05
|
|
—
|
|
0.04
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
$ 4.73
|
|
$ 4.26
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 1.28
|
Financial Summary Highlights
Key variances in continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 included:
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Pre-tax
Income
|
|
Net
Income
|
|
Earnings
Per Share
|
Year ended December 31, 2020 Reported Results from Continuing
|
|
$ 94,180
|
|
$ 70,642
|
|
$ 4.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusting for unusual items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains from sales of assets
|
|
(989)
|
|
(724)
|
|
(0.04)
|
Net impact of NOL Carryback related to implementation of the CARES Act
|
|
—
|
|
(919)
|
|
(0.05)
|
Reduced interest expense related to early extinguishment of FPU mortgage
|
|
961
|
|
704
|
|
0.04
|
Regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSCs orders
|
|
2,377
|
|
1,741
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
2,349
|
|
802
|
|
0.05
|
Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins**:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions*
|
|
7,168
|
|
5,250
|
|
0.30
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
5,519
|
|
4,043
|
|
0.23
|
Contributions from 2020 and 2021 acquisitions*
|
|
4,773
|
|
3,496
|
|
0.20
|
Increased propane margins per gallon and fees
|
|
3,638
|
|
2,664
|
|
0.15
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily due to return to pre-pandemic
|
|
3,418
|
|
2,504
|
|
0.14
|
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs *
|
|
3,158
|
|
2,313
|
|
0.13
|
Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)
|
|
3,084
|
|
2,259
|
|
0.13
|
Improved performance from electric operations
|
|
1,015
|
|
743
|
|
0.04
|
Higher results from Aspire Energy
|
|
325
|
|
238
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
32,098
|
|
23,510
|
|
1.33
|
(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital
|
|
(5,995)
|
|
(4,391)
|
|
(0.25)
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
|
(3,403)
|
|
(2,493)
|
|
(0.14)
|
Operating expenses from recent acquisitions
|
|
(2,914)
|
|
(2,134)
|
|
(0.12)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
|
(1,756)
|
|
(1,286)
|
|
(0.07)
|
Increased facilities and maintenance costs
|
|
(1,130)
|
|
(828)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
(15,198)
|
|
(11,132)
|
|
(0.63)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in shares outstanding due to 2020 and 2021 equity offerings
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(0.21)
|
Net Other Changes
|
|
(731)
|
|
(355)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Year ended December 31, 2021 Reported Results from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 112,698
|
|
$ 83,467
|
|
$ 4.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.
|
Key variances in continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 included:
|
|
(in thousands, except per share)
|
|
Pre-tax
Income
|
|
Net
Income
|
|
Earnings
Per Share
|
Fourth Quarter 2020 Reported Results from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 29,117
|
|
$ 21,661
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusting for Unusual items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reduced interest expense related to early extinguishment of FPU mortgage bonds
|
|
961
|
|
696
|
|
0.04
|
Absence of Regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSCs orders
|
|
(1,392)
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
(431)
|
|
(311)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins**:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions*
|
|
1,153
|
|
834
|
|
0.05
|
Increased customer consumption - primarily due to a return toward pre-pandemic
|
|
1,138
|
|
824
|
|
0.05
|
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*
|
|
937
|
|
678
|
|
0.04
|
Increased propane margins per gallon and fees
|
|
925
|
|
670
|
|
0.04
|
Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)
|
|
848
|
|
613
|
|
0.03
|
Contributions from 2020 and 2021 acquisitions*
|
|
837
|
|
605
|
|
0.03
|
Improved performance from electric operations
|
|
84
|
|
61
|
|
—
|
Reduced results from Aspire Energy
|
|
(574)
|
|
(415)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related
|
|
(966)
|
|
(699)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
4,382
|
|
3,171
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside services due to growth and a return toward pre-pandemic conditions
|
|
(1,279)
|
|
(926)
|
|
(0.05)
|
Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments
|
|
(1,076)
|
|
(778)
|
|
(0.04)
|
Operating expenses from recent acquisitions
|
|
(414)
|
|
(300)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Increased facilities and maintenance costs
|
|
(373)
|
|
(270)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
|
1,131
|
|
819
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
(2,011)
|
|
(1,455)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased share count from 2020 equity offerings
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(0.06)
|
Other income tax effects
|
|
—
|
|
590
|
|
0.03
|
Net Other Changes
|
|
308
|
|
(958)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Fourth Quarter 2021 Reported Results from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 31,365
|
|
$ 22,698
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
* See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.
Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives
The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention of increasing shareholder value. The following represent the major projects/initiatives recently completed and currently underway. In the future, the Company will add new projects and initiatives to this table once substantially finalized and the associated earnings can be estimated.
|
|
|
Adjusted Gross Margin**
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Estimate for Fiscal
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
Pipeline Expansions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion (1)
|
|
$ 4,167
|
|
$ 4,729
|
|
$ 5,227
|
|
$ 5,227
|
Del-Mar Energy Pathway (1) (2)
|
|
2,462
|
|
4,584
|
|
6,867
|
|
6,890
|
Callahan Intrastate Pipeline (2) (3)
|
|
3,080
|
|
7,564
|
|
7,564
|
|
7,564
|
Guernsey Power Station
|
|
—
|
|
187
|
|
1,380
|
|
1,486
|
Southern Expansion
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
586
|
|
2,344
|
Winter Haven Expansion
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
759
|
|
976
|
Beachside Pipeline Expansions
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,451
|
Total Pipeline Expansions
|
|
9,709
|
|
17,064
|
|
22,383
|
|
26,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNG Transportation
|
|
7,231
|
|
7,566
|
|
8,500
|
|
9,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RNG Transportation
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,000
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diversified Energy
|
|
—
|
|
603
|
|
11,300
|
|
12,000
|
Elkton Gas
|
|
1,344
|
|
3,548
|
|
3,720
|
|
3,743
|
Western Natural Gas
|
|
389
|
|
1,772
|
|
2,001
|
|
2,061
|
Escambia Meter Station
|
|
—
|
|
583
|
|
1,000
|
|
1,000
|
Total Acquisitions
|
|
1,733
|
|
6,506
|
|
18,021
|
|
18,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Initiatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florida GRIP
|
|
15,178
|
|
16,995
|
|
18,797
|
|
19,475
|
Hurricane Michael Regulatory Proceeding
|
|
10,864
|
|
11,492
|
|
11,704
|
|
11,818
|
Capital Cost Surcharge Programs
|
|
523
|
|
1,199
|
|
2,002
|
|
1,961
|
Elkton STRIDE Plan
|
|
—
|
|
26
|
|
299
|
|
354
|
Total Regulatory Initiatives
|
|
26,565
|
|
29,712
|
|
32,802
|
|
33,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$ 45,238
|
|
$ 60,848
|
|
$ 82,706
|
|
$ 89,850
|
|
(1)Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services.
|
(2)Includes adjusted gross margin from natural gas distribution services.
|
(3) Prior year amounts have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.
Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives
Pipeline Expansions
Western Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion
Peninsula Pipeline constructed four transmission lines to bring additional natural gas to the Company's distribution system in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first phase of this project was placed into service in December 2018 and generated incremental adjusted gross margin of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020. The remainder of the project was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company estimates that the project will generate annual adjusted gross margin of $5.2 million in 2022 and beyond.
Del-Mar Energy Pathway
In December 2019, the FERC issued an order approving the construction of the Del-Mar Energy Pathway project. The project was placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facilities: (i) include an additional 14,300 Dts/d of firm service to four customers, (ii) provide additional natural gas transmission pipeline infrastructure in eastern Sussex County, Delaware, and (iii) represent the first extension of Eastern Shore's pipeline system into Somerset County, Maryland. Construction of the project began in January 2020; including interim services in advance of construction completion, the project generated additional adjusted gross margin of $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The estimated annual adjusted gross margin from this project, including natural gas distribution service in Somerset County, Maryland, is approximately $6.9 million in 2022 and growing each thereafter, as the distribution system serving Somerset County further expands to meet demand.
Callahan Intrastate Pipeline
In May 2018, Peninsula Pipeline announced a plan to construct a jointly owned 26-mile intrastate transmission pipeline with Seacoast Gas Transmission in Nassau County, Florida to serve the growing demand in both Nassau and Duval Counties. This project was placed in service in June 2020 and generated $4.5 million in additional adjusted gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 including adjusted margin from natural gas distribution service. The pipeline is expected to generate $7.6 million annually in adjusted gross margin in 2022 and beyond.
Guernsey Power Station
The Company's subsidiary, Aspire Energy Express, LLC ("Aspire Energy Express") and unrelated party Guernsey Power Station, LLC ("Guernsey Power Station"), entered into a precedent agreement for firm transportation capacity whereby Guernsey Power Station will construct a power generation facility and Aspire Energy Express will provide firm natural gas transportation service to this facility. Guernsey Power Station commenced construction of the project in October 2019. Aspire Energy Express completed construction of the gas transmission facilities to provide the firm transportation service to the power generation facility in the fourth quarter of 2021. This project is expected to produce adjusted gross margin of approximately $1.4 million in 2022 and $1.5 million in 2023 and beyond.
Southern Expansion
Pending Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") authorization, Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The project is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2022. Eastern Shore expects the Southern Expansion project to generate annual adjusted gross margin of $0.6 million in 2022 and $2.3 million in 2023 and thereafter.
Winter Haven Expansion
In May 2021, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with our Central Florida Gas Division ("CFG") for an incremental 6,800 Dts/d of firm service in the Winter Haven, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a new interconnect with an unrelated party, Florida Gas Transmission, and a new regulator station for CFG. CFG will use the additional firm service to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to a new can manufacturing facility, as well as reliability and operational benefits to CFG's existing distribution system in the area. In connection with Peninsula Pipeline's new regulator station, CFG is also extending its distribution system to connect to the new station. The Company expects this expansion to generate additional adjusted gross margin of $0.8 million beginning in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2023 and beyond.
Beachside Pipeline Expansion
In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida, area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. The Company expects this expansion to generate annual adjusted gross margin of $2.5 million in 2023 and beyond.
CNG Transportation
RNG Transportation
Noble Road Landfill RNG Project
In September 2020, two unrelated parties, Fortistar and Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced commencement of construction of the Noble Road Landfill RNG Project in Shiloh, Ohio. The project included the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility utilizing advanced, patented technology to treat landfill gas by removing carbon dioxide and other components to purify the gas and produce pipeline quality RNG. In October 2021, Aspire Energy completed construction of its Noble Road Landfill RNG pipeline project, a 33.1-mile pipeline, which transports RNG generated from the landfill to Aspire Energy's pipeline system, displacing conventionally produced natural gas. In conjunction with this expansion, Aspire Energy also upgraded an existing compressor station and installed two new metering and regulation sites. Once flowing, the RNG volume will represent nearly 10 percent of Aspire Energy's gas gathering volumes.
Bioenergy Devco
In June 2020, the Company's Delmarva natural gas operations and Bioenergy DevCo ("BDC"), a developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that create renewable energy and healthy soil products from organic material, entered into an agreement related to a project to extract RNG from poultry production waste. BDC and the Company's affiliates are collaborating on this project in addition to several other project sites where organic waste can be converted into a carbon-negative energy source.
CleanBay Project
In July 2020, the Company's Delmarva natural gas operations and an unrelated party, CleanBay Renewables Inc. ("CleanBay"), announced a new partnership to bring renewable natural gas to the Company's operations. As part of this partnership, Eastern Shore and Marlin Gas Services will transport the renewable natural gas produced at CleanBay's planned Westover, Maryland bio-refinery, to the Company's natural gas infrastructure in the Delmarva Peninsula region where it is ultimately delivered to the Delmarva natural gas distribution end use customers.
Acquisitions
Diversified Energy
On December 15, 2021, the Company's subsidiary, Sharp Energy, Inc. ("Sharp Energy") acquired the propane operating assets of Diversified Energy for approximately $37.5 million net of cash acquired. There are multiple strategic benefits to this acquisition including that it: (i) expands the Company's propane territory into North Carolina and South Carolina while also expanding our existing footprint in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and (ii) includes an established customer base with opportunities for future growth. Through this acquisition, the Company adds approximately 19,000 residential, commercial and agricultural customers, along with distribution of approximately 10.0 million gallons of propane annually. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Diversified Energy contributed $0.6 million in adjusted gross margin and is expected to generate $11.3 millionof additional adjusted gross margin in 2022 and $12.0 millionin 2023.
Elkton Gas
In July 2020, the Company acquired Elkton Gas, which provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 7,000 residential and commercial customers within a franchised area of Cecil County, Maryland. The purchase price was approximately $15.6 million, which included $0.6 million of working capital. The Company generated $2.2 million in additional adjusted gross margin from Elkton Gas for the year ended December 31, 2021 and estimates that this acquisition will generate adjusted gross margin of approximately $3.7 million in 2022 and growing each thereafter, as the distribution system serving Cecil County further expands to meet demand.
Western Natural Gas
In October 2020, Sharp acquired certain propane operating assets of Western Natural Gas, which provides propane distribution service throughout Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding communities, for approximately $6.7 million, net of cash acquired. The Company generated $1.4 million in additional adjusted gross margin from Western Natural Gas in 2021 and estimates that this acquisition will generate adjusted gross margin of approximately $2.0 million in 2022 with additional margin growth expected in future years as we further expand our presence.
Escambia Meter Station
In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline purchased the Escambia Meter Station from Florida Power and Light and entered into a Transportation Service Agreement with Gulf Power Company to provide up to 530,000 Dts/d of firm service from an interconnect with FGT to Florida Power & Light's Crist Lateral pipeline. The Florida Power & Light Crist Lateral provides gas supply to the natural gas fired power plant owned by Florida Power & Light in Pensacola, Florida. The Company generated $0.6 million in additional adjusted gross margin in 2021 and estimates that this acquisition will generate adjusted gross margin of approximately $1.0 million in 2022 and beyond.
Regulatory Initiatives
Florida Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program ("GRIP")
Florida GRIP is a natural gas pipe replacement program approved by the Florida PSC that allows automatic recovery, through rates, of costs associated with the replacement of mains and services. Since the program's inception in August 2012, the Company has invested $189.5 million of capital expenditures to replace 348 miles of qualifying distribution mains, including $23.6 million and $21.0 million of new pipes during 2021 and 2020, respectively. GRIP generated additional adjusted gross margin of $1.8 million for the year ended 2021 compared to 2020. The Company is currently projecting to complete this program in 2022 and expects to generate adjusted gross margin of $18.8 million and $19.5 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The adjusted gross margin on GRIP investments will continue until the Company requests the remaining net GRIP investment, and the associated expenses, be included in its next base rate proceeding.
Hurricane Michael
In October 2018, Hurricane Michael passed through the electric distribution service territory of the Company's subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company ("FPU"), in Northwest Florida and caused widespread and severe damage to FPU's infrastructure resulting in 100 percent of its customers in the Northwest Florida service territory losing electrical service.
In September 2020, the Florida PSC approved a settlement agreement between FPU and the Office of the Public Counsel regarding final cost recovery and rates associated with Hurricane Michael. Previously, in late 2019, the Florida PSC approved an interim rate increase, subject to refund, effective January 1, 2020, associated with the restoration effort following Hurricane Michael. The Company fully reserved these interim rates, pending a final resolution and settlement of the limited proceeding. The settlement agreement allowed the Company to: (a) refund the over-collection of interim rates through the fuel clause; (b) record regulatory assets for storm costs in the amount of $45.8 million including interest which will be amortized over six years; (c) recover these storm costs through a surcharge for a total of $7.7 million annually; and (d) collect an annual increase in revenue of $3.3 million to recover capital costs associated with new plant investments and a regulatory asset for the cost of removal and unrecovered plant costs. The new base rates and storm surcharge were effective on November 1, 2020. The following table summarizes the impact of Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 :
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Adjusted Gross Margin**
|
|
$ 11,492
|
|
$ 10,864
|
Depreciation
|
|
1,218
|
|
1,184
|
Amortization of regulatory assets
|
|
(8,317)
|
|
(8,317)
|
Operating income
|
|
4,393
|
|
3,731
|
Amortization of liability associated with interest
|
|
1,207
|
|
1,475
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
5,600
|
|
5,206
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(1,484)
|
|
(1,403)
|
Net income
|
|
$ 4,116
|
|
$ 3,803
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Cost Surcharge Programs
In December 2019, the FERC approved Eastern Shore's capital cost surcharge to become effective January 1, 2020. The surcharge, an approved item in the settlement of Eastern Shore's last general rate case, allows Eastern Shore to recover capital costs associated with mandated highway or railroad relocation projects that required the replacement of existing Eastern Shore facilities. Eastern Shore generated $1.2 million in 2021 from this program and expects to produce adjusted gross margin of approximately $2.0 million in 2022 and 2023 from relocation projects, which is ultimately dependent upon the timing of filings and the completion of construction.
Elkton Gas Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement ("STRIDE") Plan
In March 2021, Elkton Gas filed a STRIDE plan with the Maryland PSC. The STRIDE plan proposes to increase the speed of Elkton Gas' Aldyl-A pipeline replacement program and to recover the costs of the plan in the form of a fixed charge rider through a proposed 5-year surcharge. Under Elkton Gas' proposed STRIDE plan, the Aldyl-A pipelines would be replaced by 2023. In June 2021, the Company reached a settlement with the Maryland PSC Staff and the Maryland Office of the Peoples Counsel. The STRIDE plan went into service in September 2021 and is expected to generate $0.3 millionof additional adjusted gross margin in 2022 and $0.4 millionannually thereafter.
COVID-19 Regulatory Proceeding
In October 2020, the Florida PSC approved a joint petition of the Company's natural gas and electric distribution utilities in Florida to establish a regulatory asset to record incremental expenses incurred due to COVID-19. The regulatory asset will allow the Company to seek recovery of these costs in the next base rate proceedings. In November 2020, the Office of Public Counsel filed a protest to the order approving the establishment of this regulatory asset treatment. The Company's Florida regulated business units reached a settlement with Office of Public Counsel in June 2021. The settlement allowed the business units to establish a regulatory asset of $2.1 million. This amount includes COVID-19 related incremental expenses for bad debt write-offs, personnel protective equipment, cleaning and business information services for remote work. The Company's Florida regulated business units will amortize this asset over two years beginning January 1, 2022 and recover the regulatory asset through the Purchased Gas Adjustment and Swing Service mechanisms for the natural gas business units and through the Fuel Purchased Power Cost Recovery clause for the electric division. This results in annual additional adjusted gross margin of $1.0 million that will be offset by a corresponding amortization of regulatory asset expense for both 2022 and 2023.
Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin
Weather and Consumption
HDD and CDD Information
|
|
For the Years Ended
December 31,
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Variance
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Variance
|
Delmarva
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual HDD
|
3,849
|
|
3,716
|
|
133
|
|
1,254
|
|
1,300
|
|
(46)
|
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
|
4,182
|
|
4,294
|
|
(112)
|
|
1,446
|
|
1,497
|
|
(51)
|
Variance from Normal
|
(333)
|
|
(578)
|
|
|
|
(192)
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florida (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual HDD
|
829
|
|
745
|
|
84
|
|
256
|
|
333
|
|
(77)
|
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
|
839
|
|
933
|
|
(94)
|
|
289
|
|
320
|
|
(31)
|
Variance from Normal
|
(10)
|
|
(188)
|
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ohio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual HDD
|
5,138
|
|
5,218
|
|
(80)
|
|
1,649
|
|
1,835
|
|
(186)
|
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
|
5,621
|
|
5,701
|
|
(80)
|
|
1,961
|
|
2,010
|
|
(49)
|
Variance from Normal
|
(483)
|
|
(483)
|
|
|
|
(312)
|
|
(175)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florida (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual CDD
|
2,687
|
|
3,078
|
|
(391)
|
|
347
|
|
441
|
|
(94)
|
10-Year Average CDD ("Normal")
|
2,952
|
|
2,931
|
|
21
|
|
389
|
|
372
|
|
17
|
Variance from Normal
|
(265)
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
(1) Prior year amounts have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.
Natural Gas Distribution Growth
Customer growth for the Company's natural gas distribution operations, as a result of the addition of new customers (excluding acquisitions) and the conversion of customers from alternative fuel sources to natural gas service, generated $3.1 million of additional adjusted gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020. The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida increased by approximately 4.5 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively during 2021. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:
|
|
Adjusted Gross Margin** Increase
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
(in thousands)
|
Delmarva Peninsula
|
|
Florida
|
Customer growth:
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
$ 1,468
|
|
$ 1,010
|
Commercial and industrial
|
278
|
|
328
|
Total customer growth
|
$ 1,746
|
|
$ 1,338
Capital Investment Growth and Associated Financing Plans
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
Regulated Energy:
|
|
|
Natural gas distribution
|
|
$ 78,084
|
Natural gas transmission
|
|
55,149
|
Electric distribution
|
|
6,500
|
Total Regulated Energy
|
|
139,733
|
Unregulated Energy:
|
|
|
Propane distribution
|
|
46,023
|
Energy transmission
|
|
20,101
|
Other unregulated energy
|
|
15,527
|
Total Unregulated Energy
|
|
81,651
|
Other:
|
|
|
Corporate and other businesses
|
|
6,425
|
Total 2021 Capital Expenditures
|
|
$ 227,809
|
|
Estimate for Fiscal 2022
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Regulated Energy:
|
|
|
|
Natural gas distribution
|
$ 87,000
|
|
$ 92,000
|
Natural gas transmission
|
60,000
|
|
67,000
|
Electric distribution
|
7,000
|
|
12,000
|
Total Regulated Energy
|
154,000
|
|
171,000
|
Unregulated Energy:
|
|
|
|
Propane distribution
|
10,000
|
|
14,000
|
Energy transmission
|
5,000
|
|
6,000
|
Other unregulated energy
|
4,000
|
|
5,000
|
Total Unregulated Energy
|
19,000
|
|
25,000
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
Corporate and other businesses
|
2,000
|
|
4,000
|
Total 2022 Forecasted Capital Expenditures
|
$ 175,000
|
|
$ 200,000
Given the 2021 actual capital expenditures and the Company's forecasted 2022 capital expenditures, the Company continues to support its 2021-2025 five-year capital expenditure guidance range of $750 million to $1 billion.
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Periods Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
$ 383,920
|
|
$ 352,746
|
|
$ 101,417
|
|
$ 93,511
|
Unregulated Energy
|
|
206,869
|
|
152,526
|
|
65,227
|
|
48,060
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
|
(20,821)
|
|
(17,074)
|
|
(6,279)
|
|
(4,533)
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
|
569,968
|
|
488,198
|
|
160,365
|
|
137,038
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas and electricity costs
|
|
100,737
|
|
91,994
|
|
27,952
|
|
24,504
|
Propane and natural gas costs
|
|
86,213
|
|
45,944
|
|
30,634
|
|
15,691
|
Operations
|
|
148,294
|
|
142,055
|
|
38,411
|
|
36,540
|
Maintenance
|
|
16,793
|
|
15,587
|
|
4,226
|
|
3,892
|
Gain from a settlement
|
|
—
|
|
(130)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
62,661
|
|
58,117
|
|
16,200
|
|
15,324
|
Other taxes
|
|
24,158
|
|
21,908
|
|
6,118
|
|
5,881
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
438,856
|
|
375,475
|
|
123,541
|
|
101,832
|
Operating Income
|
|
131,112
|
|
112,723
|
|
36,824
|
|
35,206
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,721
|
|
3,222
|
|
(459)
|
|
224
|
Interest charges
|
|
20,135
|
|
21,765
|
|
5,001
|
|
6,313
|
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
|
112,698
|
|
94,180
|
|
31,364
|
|
29,117
|
Income Taxes on Continuing Operations
|
|
29,231
|
|
23,538
|
|
8,667
|
|
7,456
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
83,467
|
|
70,642
|
|
22,697
|
|
21,661
|
Income/(Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of tax
|
|
(1)
|
|
686
|
|
15
|
|
691
|
Gain on sale of Discontinued Operations, Net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
170
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 83,466
|
|
$ 71,498
|
|
$ 22,712
|
|
$ 22,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
17,558,078
|
|
16,711,579
|
|
17,616,290
|
|
17,439,993
|
Diluted
|
|
17,633,029
|
|
16,770,735
|
|
17,700,898
|
|
17,505,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 4.75
|
|
$ 4.23
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.24
|
Earnings from Discontinued Operations
|
|
—
|
|
0.05
|
|
—
|
|
0.04
|
Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$ 4.75
|
|
$ 4.28
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 4.73
|
|
$ 4.21
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 1.24
|
Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations
|
|
—
|
|
0.05
|
|
—
|
|
0.04
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$ 4.73
|
|
$ 4.26
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 1.28
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
Regulated Energy
|
|
$ 1,720,287
|
|
$ 1,577,576
|
Unregulated Energy
|
|
357,259
|
|
300,647
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
|
35,418
|
|
30,769
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
2,112,964
|
|
1,908,992
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(417,479)
|
|
(368,743)
|
Plus: Construction work in progress
|
|
49,393
|
|
60,929
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,744,878
|
|
1,601,178
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,976
|
|
3,499
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
61,623
|
|
61,675
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(3,141)
|
|
(4,785)
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
58,482
|
|
56,890
|
Accrued revenue
|
|
22,513
|
|
21,527
|
Propane inventory, at average cost
|
|
11,644
|
|
5,906
|
Other inventory, at average cost
|
|
9,345
|
|
5,539
|
Regulatory assets
|
|
19,794
|
|
10,786
|
Storage gas prepayments
|
|
3,691
|
|
2,455
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
17,460
|
|
12,885
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
17,121
|
|
13,239
|
Derivative assets, at fair value
|
|
7,076
|
|
3,269
|
Other current assets
|
|
1,033
|
|
436
|
Total current assets
|
|
173,135
|
|
136,431
|
Deferred Charges and Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
44,708
|
|
38,731
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
13,192
|
|
8,292
|
Investments, at fair value
|
|
12,095
|
|
10,776
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
10,139
|
|
11,194
|
Regulatory assets
|
|
104,173
|
|
113,806
|
Receivables and other deferred charges
|
|
12,549
|
|
12,079
|
Total deferred charges and other assets
|
|
196,856
|
|
194,878
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 2,114,869
|
|
$ 1,932,487
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ —
|
Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000
|
|
8,593
|
|
8,499
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
371,162
|
|
348,482
|
Retained earnings
|
|
393,072
|
|
342,969
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
1,303
|
|
(2,865)
|
Deferred compensation obligation
|
|
7,240
|
|
5,679
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(7,240)
|
|
(5,679)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
774,130
|
|
697,085
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
549,903
|
|
508,499
|
Total capitalization
|
|
1,324,033
|
|
1,205,584
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
17,962
|
|
13,600
|
Short-term borrowing
|
|
221,634
|
|
175,644
|
Accounts payable
|
|
52,628
|
|
60,253
|
Customer deposits and refunds
|
|
36,488
|
|
33,302
|
Accrued interest
|
|
2,775
|
|
2,905
|
Dividends payable
|
|
8,466
|
|
7,683
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
15,505
|
|
13,994
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
|
2,312
|
|
6,284
|
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|
|
743
|
|
127
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
17,920
|
|
15,240
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
376,433
|
|
329,032
|
Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
233,550
|
|
205,388
|
Regulatory liabilities
|
|
142,488
|
|
142,736
|
Environmental liabilities
|
|
3,538
|
|
4,299
|
Other pension and benefit costs
|
|
24,120
|
|
30,673
|
Operating lease - liabilities
|
|
8,571
|
|
9,872
|
Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities
|
|
2,136
|
|
4,903
|
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
|
|
414,403
|
|
397,871
|
Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|
|
$ 2,114,869
|
|
$ 1,932,487
|
(1)Refer to Note 20 and 21 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information.
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Delmarva
NG
|
|
Chesapeake
|
|
FPU NG
|
|
FPU Electric
|
|
Delmarva
|
|
Chesapeake
|
|
FPU NG
|
|
FPU Electric
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
$ 16,923
|
|
$ 1,783
|
|
$ 7,789
|
|
$ 8,111
|
|
$ 15,167
|
|
$ 1,655
|
|
$ 8,690
|
|
$ 10,401
|
Commercial
|
|
8,674
|
|
2,162
|
|
5,928
|
|
8,296
|
|
7,598
|
|
1,706
|
|
6,436
|
|
8,778
|
Industrial
|
|
2,959
|
|
3,793
|
|
8,484
|
|
628
|
|
2,693
|
|
3,302
|
|
6,676
|
|
380
|
Other (1)
|
|
5,445
|
|
919
|
|
6,302
|
|
696
|
|
4,825
|
|
1,169
|
|
3,470
|
|
(1,668)
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 34,001
|
|
$ 8,657
|
|
$ 28,503
|
|
$ 17,731
|
|
$ 30,283
|
|
$ 7,832
|
|
$ 25,272
|
|
$ 17,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
918,466
|
|
101,696
|
|
384,154
|
|
65,778
|
|
829,951
|
|
94,775
|
|
396,777
|
|
69,737
|
Commercial
|
|
983,212
|
|
1,191,395
|
|
388,051
|
|
72,248
|
|
940,837
|
|
1,153,767
|
|
378,371
|
|
73,024
|
Industrial
|
|
1,662,619
|
|
7,299,759
|
|
1,282,467
|
|
6,670
|
|
1,568,322
|
|
6,546,177
|
|
1,187,577
|
|
828
|
Other
|
|
85,125
|
|
—
|
|
1,054,464
|
|
—
|
|
73,937
|
|
—
|
|
899,896
|
|
—
|
Total
|
|
3,649,422
|
|
8,592,850
|
|
3,109,136
|
|
144,696
|
|
3,413,047
|
|
7,794,719
|
|
2,862,621
|
|
143,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
89,153
|
|
18,642
|
|
64,112
|
|
25,334
|
|
85,434
|
|
18,325
|
|
61,151
|
|
25,229
|
Commercial
|
|
7,784
|
|
1,616
|
|
4,040
|
|
7,303
|
|
7,790
|
|
1,591
|
|
4,014
|
|
7,315
|
Industrial
|
|
209
|
|
16
|
|
2,574
|
|
2
|
|
196
|
|
16
|
|
2,521
|
|
2
|
Other
|
|
4
|
|
—
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
9
|
|
—
|
|
15
|
|
—
|
Total
|
|
97,150
|
|
20,274
|
|
70,732
|
|
32,639
|
|
93,429
|
|
19,932
|
|
67,701
|
|
32,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Delmarva
NG
|
|
Chesapeake
|
|
FPU NG
|
|
FPU Electric
|
|
Delmarva
|
|
Chesapeake
|
|
FPU NG
|
|
FPU Electric
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
$ 73,539
|
|
$ 7,064
|
|
$ 34,396
|
|
$ 37,594
|
|
$ 64,640
|
|
$ 6,428
|
|
$ 32,547
|
|
$ 45,550
|
Commercial
|
|
37,507
|
|
8,180
|
|
26,654
|
|
34,591
|
|
30,788
|
|
6,498
|
|
24,247
|
|
34,494
|
Industrial
|
|
9,160
|
|
15,033
|
|
32,385
|
|
2,105
|
|
9,138
|
|
13,055
|
|
25,999
|
|
1,336
|
Other (1)
|
|
1,289
|
|
3,797
|
|
7,100
|
|
4,010
|
|
290
|
|
4,869
|
|
7,356
|
|
(4,517)
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
|
$ 121,495
|
|
$ 34,074
|
|
$ 100,535
|
|
$ 78,300
|
|
$ 104,856
|
|
$ 30,850
|
|
$ 90,149
|
|
$ 76,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
4,475,634
|
|
397,260
|
|
1,627,026
|
|
304,236
|
|
3,646,330
|
|
364,048
|
|
1,533,316
|
|
305,020
|
Commercial
|
|
4,209,015
|
|
4,645,031
|
|
1,625,543
|
|
305,121
|
|
3,607,693
|
|
4,424,053
|
|
1,497,452
|
|
293,262
|
Industrial
|
|
6,158,412
|
|
28,986,793
|
|
4,958,909
|
|
15,361
|
|
5,168,844
|
|
27,562,112
|
|
4,653,692
|
|
14,806
|
Other
|
|
313,791
|
|
—
|
|
3,418,989
|
|
—
|
|
270,013
|
|
—
|
|
2,900,247
|
|
—
|
Total
|
|
15,156,852
|
|
34,029,084
|
|
11,630,467
|
|
624,718
|
|
12,692,880
|
|
32,350,213
|
|
10,584,707
|
|
613,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
87,697
|
|
18,627
|
|
63,008
|
|
25,347
|
|
84,170
|
|
17,920
|
|
60,016
|
|
25,044
|
Commercial
|
|
7,808
|
|
1,607
|
|
4,077
|
|
7,328
|
|
7,769
|
|
1,584
|
|
3,990
|
|
7,280
|
Industrial
|
|
209
|
|
16
|
|
2,524
|
|
2
|
|
204
|
|
16
|
|
2,514
|
|
2
|
Other
|
|
5
|
|
—
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
16
|
|
—
|
|
14
|
|
—
|
Total
|
|
95,719
|
|
20,250
|
|
69,615
|
|
32,677
|
|
92,159
|
|
19,520
|
|
66,534
|
|
32,326
|
|
(1)Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.
View original content:
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation