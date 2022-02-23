InTech Aerospace Promotes Devan Haub to Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InTech Aerospace LLC, a technical services firm specializing in commercial and government airplane interiors and components, has promoted Devan Haub to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Haub has been InTech's Controller since mid-2020. As InTech's financial leader, Haub oversees all accounting and business support systems, responsible for accurate and timely information, regular reporting rhythms, working capital management, investor relations, and outside auditing and banking relations. The CFO also plays a key role with internal communications on productivity, managerial and workforce coaching, operational KPI's, and incentive systems.

Scott Mowery, president of InTech Aerospace said, "All of us in the stakeholders group support and endorse this important and well-qualified promotion. Devan Haub has made excellent contributions to help InTech Aerospace move forward."

Based in Houston, Texas, InTech Aerospace performs a variety of overhaul, repair, and retrofit tasks chiefly on aircraft interiors and related components on fixed-wing aircraft. InTech's client list includes regional airlines, mainline carriers, large OEMs, aircraft leasing companies, government aircraft, and major MRO facilities.

Ms. Haub's background includes 10 years of progressive accounting and finance experiences, including in Private Equity-controlled enterprises in Texas, culminating as Controller of a substantial division in San Antonio for 4 years before joining InTech. Haub managed the entire range of corporate finance tasks there, from tax to investor relations and all the sundry accounting loads, with a small team. She holds a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Accounting degree from the University of Texas (2012), plus various continuing educational credits in finance.

InTech Aerospace finds itself in a market period of unprecedented challenges in commercial aerospace. The COVID pandemic hit commercial passenger planes particularly hard; InTech is now emerging from that industry-wide slump with new programs and a broader range of technical capacities. The airlines' fleets of large and regional sized planes are expected to double in their numbers in the next 20 years (forecasts by Boeing, Airbus, and FAA), and interiors tend to wear out with heavy use, requiring periodic overhaul and upgrade. That aftermarket cycle of recurring repairs is where InTech Aerospace predicts its steadiest growth in the next 5 to 10 years.

