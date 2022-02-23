InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Lighting Decoration (DOD-1063)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy, hassle-free way to decorate my home with lights for various holidays and events," said an inventor, from Highland, Mich., "so I invented LIMITLESS ILLUMINATION. My design can be used indoors or outdoors to decorate all year round."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile lighting decoration for households and businesses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change strands of lights for specific holidays. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used for various holidays, occasions, sport seasons, etc. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

