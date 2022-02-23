Redwood Software and Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) Join Forces, Extending Leadership in Business and IT Process Automation Merger creates automation transformation powerhouse and attracts enterprise software veterans to lead the company's next chapter of growth

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software and Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) — leaders in business and IT process automation — today announced their merger and the addition of several new senior executives to its leadership team. The combination solidifies Redwood Software's position as the leader in business and IT process automation, now with the richest suite of automation capabilities, global reach and a world-class 24/7 dedicated customer success network.

Turn/River began consolidating these teams in 2019 when it acquired Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. It added JSCAPE, a leading managed file transfer (MFT) platform, in 2020. Redwood is the latest acquisition, joining the platform in 2021. The combined companies will move forward as Redwood Software. ASCI's ActiveBatch and JSCAPE products will continue as distinct brands of Redwood Software, together with Redwood Software's leading cloud-based platform, RunMyJobs, the only workload automation solution specifically designed for the cloud.

"We see a huge untapped opportunity in the automation market that Redwood Software serves," said Matt Amico, a Turn/River principal and member of the Redwood Board of Directors. "By joining forces, we will redefine what's possible for enterprise customers looking to transform their mission critical operations with an intelligent, extensible and reliable suite of automation solutions that serve the entire enterprise — automating processes from IT to finance to HR."

Additionally, the company announced significant expansions to its executive ranks. Kevin Greene, the former software chief at Logi Analytics, has joined as Redwood Software's new CEO. Joining Greene are Ashish Joshi, serving as Redwood's COO and CFO, Abhijit Kakhandiki as its Chief Product Officer, and Patty Donnelly as its Chief People Officer.

"We're thrilled to be joining this one Redwood team," said Redwood CEO Kevin Greene. "We've seen few companies facing such a large opportunity to impact so many mission-critical enterprise operations. By joining forces, our global reach will now empower us to redefine what's possible, bringing together the industry's top business process and automation engineering minds with unparalleled customer success."

Greene joined Redwood last month and is leading this next phase of growth for the company. He has more than 25 years of experience as an operator, investor and banker working with breakthrough enterprise software companies, including most recently as CEO of Logi Analytics. Prior to that, he spent 16 years in various venture capital, operating and investment banking roles at Valhalla Partners, Flagship Ventures, IBM and Goldman Sachs.

Joshi joins Redwood after serving as CFO for Optiva, a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He has more than 20 years of experience as a finance and operations leader at Dell Technologies, GE Capital, Colfax Corporation and Go2Activity.

Kakhandiki joins Redwood and brings more than 30 years of deep product knowledge in the automation space. Most notably, he led product development as EVP of Product and Engineering at Automation Anywhere.

Donnelly brings more than 30 years of HR and talent management experience working with organizations ranging from high-growth entrepreneurial environments to large global companies. She's held leadership positions at Logi Analytics, Inovalon, Ciena, USi/ATT, Betrusted and PwC.

About Redwood

Redwood Software delivers IT, finance and business process automation to help modern enterprises excel in the digital age. Redwood orchestrates and automates business processes across complex hybrid IT environments so enterprise organizations can focus on business agility, cost efficiency, and customer experiences. Our automation solutions help thousands of organizations across 150 countries execute with speed and precision. Learn more at www.redwood.com.

About Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI) is the creator of ActiveBatch software, which helps organizations automate and manage their business and IT processes in a single platform. ASCI enables companies to reduce costs, both by eliminating human error and by allowing them to redeploy resources into more high-value tasks. Learn more at www.advsyscon.com.

About Turn/River Capital

Turn/River specializes in growth capital investments, founder liquidity, buyouts, spin-outs, and recapitalizations of technology, web, and SaaS companies. Its strategy is to combine rigorous, iterative marketing, sales, and operational execution with flexible capital to help companies double and triple their growth and build value for everyone. Turn/River Capital is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.turnriver.com.

This news follows the acquisitions by Turn/River Capital, a leading technology-focused growth equity firm, of ASCI in 2019, JSCAPE in 2020 and Redwood Software in 2021.

