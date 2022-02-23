Stats Perform confirms blockbuster sports betting product launch event on 2nd March

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports content pioneer Stats Perform has confirmed 2nd March as the date for a blockbuster event to unveil 5 brand new products for sportsbooks and affiliates.

Invitations to join the special online launch have gone out to product teams, sportsbook directors, trading directors and marketers at licensed sports betting operators and suppliers.

The event is called "Light Up Your Sportsbook" and sports betting industry practitioners interested in joining are invited to register at [StatsPerform.com/LUYS].

Opta data, live streaming video, machine learning and automated content all feature in the launch and will power vivid new experiences for bettors, according to Andrew Ashenden, Stats Perform's Chief Betting Officer.

"Each of the new products is made up of powerful components that can be used together or separately to truly light up the sports betting experience, from live streaming to same-game multis to richer and more relevant contextual information, via low-code plug-and-play or custom integrations," said Ashenden.

"If you work at a regulated sportsbook and your role involves sustainably engaging your customers and creating digital sports betting products they will love, then our major launch event on 2nd March is for you."

About Stats Perform Bet:

Stats Perform Bet content powers more entertaining and trusted betting experiences for millions of customers of regulated sportsbooks. Its pioneering Bet LiveStreams product features around-the-clock exclusive video rights from 36,000 premium sports events per year, including Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 football, WTA tennis and FIBA basketball. Its universally-trusted Opta statistics and RunningBall ultrafast data cover hundreds of thousands of events per year. Stats Perform's betting content is available exclusively to U.S. sportsbooks through its official U.S. reseller, www.SportsContentCo.com.

