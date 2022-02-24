The in-person conference will be held at The Boca Raton, newly remodeled and newly named.

Canon Solutions America Inkjet Customers are Invited "Back to Boca" July 18-20 for thINK Ahead 2022 The in-person conference will be held at The Boca Raton, newly remodeled and newly named.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced they will invite customers "Back to Boca" for thINK Ahead 2022. The annual conference will be held July 18-20, 2022, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida.

thINK Logo (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more excited to invite all Canon Solutions America inkjet customers to come Back to Boca once again for our annual thINK Ahead conference. While thINK Ahead 2020 and 2021 were invitation-only events due to COVID restrictions, thINK Ahead 2022 will be open to all Canon Solutions America inkjet customers who wish to attend. For that reason, we anticipate that thINK Ahead will quickly reach capacity when registration opens in early April, and we highly encourage all that want to come to get registered early," Todd Roth, thINK Board President said.

The thINK Ahead 2022 agenda was developed with collective input from Canon Solutions America inkjet customers. "As print industry leaders we are facing many critical issues—labor shortages, supply chain issues, postal reform, compliance, and risk management—just to name a few. At thINK Ahead 2022 we are going to talk about all of it, with sessions that tackle each of these critical issues. The goal is for print leaders to leave with actionable insights that will help them navigate today's challenges using collective best practices," Roth said.

What's in Store at thINK Ahead 2022:

Inspirational Keynote: Get inspired and get ready to think outside the box—thINK Ahead 2022 will kick off with a keynote designed to present new concepts and ideas to provide fresh thinking and set the stage for the deeper-dive educational sessions.

Educational Sessions: Learn from your peers in educational sessions designed to address the issues print industry leaders are facing today. Session topics will address the labor shortage, supply chain issues, risk management, postal reform, and more.

Canon Solutions America Update: Hear from Francis A. McMahon , Executive Vice President and Tonya Powers , Director of Marketing, both of the Production Print Solutions group, about inkjet innovations changing the print industry.

Innovative Press Demos: Take part in press demos and tour the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center.

Canon Solutions America Print Innovation Wall: View boundary-pushing print projects from the inkjet community and get inspired!

Partner Pavilion Discussions: Enjoy dynamic, engaging conversations and tap into the expertise of Canon Solutions America inkjet partners in the thINK Ahead Partner Pavilion.

Lively and Engaging Evening Events: Network and build relationships in a light-hearted atmosphere at the thINK Ahead 2022 evening events.

Registration for thINK Ahead 2022 will open in early April. To learn more about thINK Ahead 2022 visit thINKForum.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Eric Hawkinson

eric@thinkforum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE thINK