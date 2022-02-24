Integrity Expands Retirement Planning Expertise by Partnering with The Foschini Group Synergistic partnership will provide more Americans with holistic retirement solutions that help them plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired The Foschini Group, a retirement planning and registered investment advisor ("RIA") based in Connecticut. As part of the acquisition, Al Foschini, President of The Foschini Group, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Al Foschini brings more than three decades of experience helping seniors in the Northeast find the right insurance products. Early on, Foschini realized that as clients prepare for retirement, they need a more comprehensive service that incorporates asset protection and financial preparedness alongside insurance. Today, The Foschini Group creates peace of mind for its clients by holistically managing retirement planning. The agency expertly blends insurance, financial advisement and wealth management so clients can confidently enjoy their retirement.

"Al is steadfast in his desire to make a difference in people's lives — his team will be an amazing addition to the Integrity family," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Working shoulder-to-shoulder with dynamic and committed companies like The Foschini Group, Integrity is transforming the insurance industry. We can better serve Americans by offering Integrity's insurtech resources with The Foschini Group's unique blend of expertise. Al and his team are second to none in the knowledge and experience they bring their clients. Integrity's omnichannel platform expands the breadth of their offerings, allowing them to help even more Americans prepare for the good days ahead."

"Regardless of a client's situation, we've found that everyone needs guidance to plan for a healthy, successful retirement," explained Al Foschini, President of The Foschini Group. "Just like Integrity, our goal is to positively impact more Americans and provide them with peace of mind about their life, health and wealth. The best-in-class resources the Integrity platform offers will help our productivity skyrocket and make it possible to experience expanded growth and success. Family and tradition are everything to me — Integrity echoes those values in how they do business every day. We're thrilled to now be part of the Integrity family."

The Foschini Group will deepen its expertise by collaborating with innovators and icons in Integrity's partner network. This continuously growing group of leaders helps American consumers prepare for the good days ahead by developing and optimizing insurance and financial processes.

Integrity's proprietary omnichannel platform includes industry-leading insurtech resources to help The Foschini Group meet its growth potential. These systems encompass perceptive data and analytics, CRM, MedicareCENTER, and quoting and enrollment systems. The Foschini Group will further sharpen its focus on providing comprehensive retirement solutions by utilizing Integrity's centralized business functions. These shared services include IT, legal, accounting and human resources as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

In addition, The Foschini Group will now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about The Foschini Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/foschinigroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Foschini Group

The Foschini Group, headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, is an agency catering to the pre-retirees and retired Americans. The agency consists of independent agents, registered investment advisors and certified financial planners serving the diverse needs of the age 55 and over population. The Foschini Group focuses on the needs of retirees, including wealth management, income planning, health insurance and Medicare, and life insurance and estate planning needs. They help people enjoy their retirement by eliminating the concerns that keep them awake at night.

