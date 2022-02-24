InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Wall-Mount for Televisions (CNC-673)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide multiple viewing angles for various locations when watching any television mounted on the wall," said an inventor, from Mt. Pleasant, N.C., "so I invented the NBED T V MOUNT. My design is convenient and easy to control for optimum viewing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to adjust and view a wall-mounted television. In doing so, it offers a streamlined and efficient alternative to traditional wall-mounts. As a result, it increases viewing capabilities from various locations. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to adjust and use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-673, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp