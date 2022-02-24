INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates a number of leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to announce Greg Wells as its new President. Wells, who has been with MAX Service Group for more than six years, started with the company in the role of Fleet and Safety Manager and spent more than four years as Director of Sales before being promoted to Vice President, and now, President.

MAX Service Group Names Greg Wells As New President (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to lead MAX Service Group, and I hope to follow the superior leadership footsteps left by Jacob Huck ."

"It is an honor to lead MAX Service Group, and I hope to follow the superior leadership footsteps left by Jacob Huck," said Wells. "Time and time again, I've been in awe of the way this company has been able to not only impact customers through exemplary services, but make a real impact in the communities it serves, as well. I'm thrilled to continue with MAX Service Group in this new role, and am confident we'll be able to expand upon our top-notch reputation to do more great things in the industry and in the Midwest."

Former MAX Service Group President Jacob Huck will remain with the company as a Special Project Manager.

"When I decided I wanted to step away from the President's role with MAX Service Group to spend more time with my family, my instinct was to look within the company for a successor," said Huck. "Greg immediately came to mind. He has a long history of success with MAX Service Group and is an incredible leader. I have no doubt he'll push the company forward in meaningful ways, and I am confident he'll help spur more growth for the business."

MAX Service Group operates Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating and Cooling in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky.

To learn more about MAX Service Group's brands, visit:

https://williamscomfortair.com/

https://mrplumberindy.com/

https://thomasgalbraith.com/

https://buckeyeheat.com/

https://jarboes.com/

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates a number of leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the United States. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas and Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating and Cooling in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAX Service Group