Navigator Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital to Provide Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital , a PSCU company, announced today that Navigator Credit Union (Navigator) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Lumin Digital will support over 45,000 Navigator members when the credit union goes live on its platform in August 2022.

Navigator, the largest state-chartered credit union in Mississippi, and one of the largest credit unions in Alabama, has provided its members in Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf Coast region access to stable financial services since 1938. Guided by the motto "people are worth more than the money," Navigator chooses to provide the products, services and technologies that will give its members the best experience possible. Its partnership with Lumin Digital will continue to uphold this motto, delivering best-in-class digital solutions.

"Lumin Digital's technology will help us continue to do what we do best – providing an exceptional, personal customer experience to each of our members," said Sonya Jarvis, President and CEO of Navigator Credit Union. "By leveraging Lumin Digital's platform, Navigator members will experience personalized interactions and insights based on their unique needs, behaviors and inputs creating more successful financial outcomes and higher engagement."

As a cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital provides members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and banks drive better engagement with their members through personalized communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts and savings goals. Lumin Digital also enables credit unions to provide customers with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify banking.

"Navigator's commitment to building deep relationships with its members, and its culture of a shared value of interpersonal connection, which mirrors our company's philosophies, helped make this partnership a natural fit," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Lumin's platform will provide Navigator with the technology expected of larger financial institutions but with a superior customer experience and a better pathway to innovation."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of 1,900 credit unions representing more than 6.9 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365-member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

