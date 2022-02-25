The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Is Now Open The premier RV resort elevates the RV experience on the Texas Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a highly anticipated beachfront resort and entertainment venue modernizing the RV industry, is now open with select RV sites for its soft opening. The premier RV resort and ultimate weekend destination will be the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We have been working around the clock to welcome guests this Spring for our soft opening, and we are ready to provide extraordinary customer service and the casual beachside weekend our guests deserve," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "We know this year has been stressful and we want to offer Texans and travelers a go-to sandy getaway to experience Crystal Beach like never before."

During the soft opening, the beachside hideaway offers amenities including free utilities, new laundry and luxury shower facilities, a fitness center with a beach view and a camp store with all the essentials. With Mardi Gras in town, the resort is hosting an open house on Saturday, February 26, 2022 for visitors to stop by, meet the staff, tour the resort and enjoy live music.

The resort has multiple phases of development planned and will feature a five-acre entertainment park, a supersized resort-style pool with two swim-up bars, private poolside cabanas as well as VIP air-conditioned cabana suites. Designed to give you vacation vibes year-round, The Beach Club will offer a turf playing field, a jumping pillow, GaGa Ball Pits, Human Foosball and more.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is the ultimate beachfront destination that embodies a true vacation escape and a timeless coastal feel, offering a place to waste away the day in the Texas sun, soak in live music and feel the sand between your toes. Family-friendly activities, modern conveniences and VIP experiences paired with Southern hospitality and an American coastal design makes this resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast. View Resort Photos

The resort is also introducing app based customer service to the RV industry to simplify the guest experience. Guests can view event calendars and resort information, order camping necessities and more. Download resort app here.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

