Media Advisory: Arizona Attorney General and Secretary of State Debates

WHAT:
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, candidates running for Secretary of State and Attorney General in Arizona are set to debate in Kingman, AZ. It will also be live streamed and recorded.
Invited SOS candidates:
Michelle Ugenti-Rita
Mark Finchem
Shawnna Bolick
Beau Lane
Invited AG candidates:
Lacy Cooper
Rodney Glassman
Andy Gould
Dawn Grove
Abraham Hamden
Tiffany Shedd
WHEN:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
SOS Debate: 4:30 pm
AG Debate: 6:30 pm
WHERE:
Beale Street Celebrations
201 N 4th Street
Kingman, AZ 86401
NOTE TO MEDIA: Please contact Ayshia Connors at ayshia.connors@gmail.com or (480) 433-1882 if you plan to attend.
About Arizona Debates Battleground 2022
Arizona Debates Battleground 2022 is setting the stage for top tier candidates in various statewide races. The mission is to give Arizona voters a clear picture of primary candidates and instill confidence in the upcoming 2022 election. For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonadebates.vote/.
