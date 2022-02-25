Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Medical Dispensary in Dunedin, Florida, the Company's Sixth Location in the State Location to Feature Drive-Thru Lane to Enhance Patient Experience

DUNEDIN, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its sixth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Located at 1352 Main Street in Dunedin, the 2,300 square-foot dispensary is situated in a prime location in the downtown area, which is easily accessible for travelers coming from I-275, US-19 or FL-60. The Dunedin location will also be Sanctuary's first medical dispensary to offer a drive-thru lane, creating added convenience for patients.

"Sanctuary is thrilled to expand access to high-quality medical cannabis to patients in Florida with the opening of our first new location of 2022 and our sixth dispensary in the Sunshine State overall," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "We're excited to introduce Sanctuary to the Dunedin community and look forward to creating a positive impact here," he added.

"It's always exciting to see new locations open their doors, and Dunedin is no different," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "The addition of a drive-thru at our Dunedin location – a Sanctuary first – creates a better experience for our patients," Dewar added.

Dunedin joins the St. Petersburg dispensary as the second Sanctuary location on Florida's Gulf Coast, with more locations coming both to the region and across the state throughout the year. Patients in the West Tampa, Clearwater, Largo and Tarpon Point communities are now within reach of Sanctuary's premium products grown or created in-house, including flower, vape cartridges, tinctures and more in addition to a still-growing menu of edibles and concentrate offerings.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, February 25th, 9am – 8pm ET, during which all registered patients will receive a 25 percent discount. Additionally, first-time guests are eligible for a 50 percent new customer discount on purchases up to $150 at any Sanctuary Medicinals Florida location.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

For more information, please visit SanctuaryMed.com.

Follow us at on social media:

Facebook: @sanctuarymedicinalsfl

Instagram: @sanctuarymedicinalsflorida

Media Contact

Loren Hynes

978.301.6600 x1111

lrhynes@sanctuarymed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals