Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.31 and Distributable Earnings of $1.10 per Diluted Share -
GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.  The Company's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $91.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $335.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2021 GAAP net income was $447.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $794.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share.  Distributable Earnings in both periods includes a $191.3 million gain related to the sale of a 20.6% interest in the new affordable housing investment fund during the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.62 and $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter and full year, respectively. For GAAP purposes, the establishment of the fund resulted in a $1.2 billion positive mark-to-market adjustment directly to equity which did not impact earnings.

"2021 was a record investment year at Starwood Property Trust. We leveraged our global multi-cylinder platform to invest $16.7 billion, over 50% more than any previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, we invested $7.1 billion, and closed or committed to close over $3.0 billion after quarter end.  With $24.1 billion of predominately floating rate assets, we remain very well positioned to navigate the current environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7 billion from debt and equity.  With $9.0 billion of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$            189,723


$           23,512


$              —


$           3,957


$              —


$      217,192


$                 —


$        217,192

Interest income from investment securities

15,971


531



25,023



41,525


(29,312)


12,213

Servicing fees

120




14,628



14,748


(5,748)


9,000

Rental income

1,370



37,653


8,839



47,862



47,862

Other revenues

71


65


60


3,246



3,442


(4)


3,438

Total revenues

207,255


24,108


37,713


55,693



324,769


(35,064)


289,705

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

47





76,010


76,057


3


76,060

Interest expense

61,636


9,755


10,273


5,653


29,432


116,749


(220)


116,529

General and administrative

11,078


4,276


5,103


23,697


4,300


48,454


83


48,537

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

371


1


(60)


66



378



378

Costs of rental operations

421



15,674


4,580



20,675



20,675

Depreciation and amortization

313


101


11,950


3,645



16,009



16,009

Credit loss provision, net

9,397


11,301





20,698



20,698

Other expense








Total costs and expenses

83,263


25,434


42,940


37,641


109,742


299,020


(134)


298,886

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







82,030


82,030

Change in fair value of servicing rights




3,524



3,524


(2,686)


838

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

11,857




30,766



42,623


(43,913)


(1,290)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(10,243)




11,177



934



934

Income from affordable housing fund investments



6,425




6,425



6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,569


1,085



580



3,234


(484)


2,750

(Loss) gain  on sale of investments and other assets, net

(43)


162



12,488



12,607



12,607

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

13,997


370


6,121


744


(4,661)


16,571



16,571

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(346)


96


16


(1)



(235)



(235)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(5,140)


(91)



(5,231)



(5,231)

Other (loss) income, net

(939)




41



(898)



(898)

Total other income (loss)

15,852


1,713


7,422


59,228


(4,661)


79,554


34,947


114,501

Income (loss) before income taxes

139,844


387


2,195


77,280


(114,403)


105,303


17


105,320

Income tax (provision) benefit

(2,087)


(32)



(173)


1


(2,291)



(2,291)

Net income (loss)

137,757


355


2,195


77,107


(114,402)


103,012


17


103,029

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)



(5,439)


(6,120)



(11,563)


(17)


(11,580)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            137,753


$               355


$         (3,244)


$          70,987


$     (114,402)


$        91,449


$                 —


$          91,449

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

137,753


355


(3,244)


70,987


(114,402)


91,449

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,691




4,691

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,783


1,054


55


950


6,086


9,928

Management incentive fee





51,163


51,163

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(97)



(89)


(108)



(294)

Depreciation and amortization

253


91


12,021


3,779



16,144

Credit loss provision, net

9,397


11,301





20,698

Interest income adjustment for securities

895




5,896



6,791

Extinguishment of debt, net





(247)


(247)

Other non-cash items

2



110


(2,020)


2


(1,906)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

10,243




(11,177)



(934)

Securities

(11,857)




(30,766)



(42,623)

Woodstar Fund investments



(6,425)




(6,425)

Derivatives

(16,690)


(429)


(7,927)


(1,514)


7,095


(19,465)

Foreign currency

346


(96)


(16)


1



235

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,569)


(1,085)



(580)



(3,234)

Sales of properties




(12,487)



(12,487)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

996




13,287



14,283

Realized credit loss

(7,050)






(7,050)

Securities

(6,138)




(594)



(6,732)

Woodstar Fund investments



7,027




7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund



196,410




196,410

Derivatives

3,718


217


(34)


503



4,404

Foreign currency

2,340


(91)


16


(1)



2,264

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,888


1,085



455



3,428

Sales of properties




7,508



7,508

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       126,213


$                          12,402


$                       202,595


$                          44,119


$                        (50,303)


$                       335,026

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.41


$                              0.04


$                              0.67


$                              0.15


$                             (0.17)


$                              1.10

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$            705,499


$           85,057


$              —


$             9,735


$              —


$      800,291


$                 —


$         800,291

Interest income from investment securities

67,589


2,190



96,771



166,550


(121,382)


45,168

Servicing fees

453




58,896



59,349


(20,610)


38,739

Rental income

5,486



234,840


38,505



278,831



278,831

Other revenues

294


293


198


6,278



7,063


(4)


7,059

Total revenues

779,321


87,540


235,038


210,185



1,312,084


(141,996)


1,170,088

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

948




(793)


167,594


167,749


24


167,773

Interest expense

206,353


37,671


59,970


22,543


119,402


445,939


(852)


445,087

General and administrative

42,000


14,557


8,067


88,879


17,472


170,975


327


171,302

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

893


250


(60)


101



1,184



1,184

Costs of rental operations

1,769



92,190


17,708



111,667



111,667

Depreciation and amortization

1,243


402


65,833


15,523



83,001



83,001

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)


11,895





8,335



8,335

Other expense

31



583


94



708



708

Total costs and expenses

249,677


64,775


226,583


144,055


304,468


989,558


(501)


989,057

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







162,333


162,333

Change in fair value of servicing rights




4,319



4,319


(741)


3,578

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(8,277)




28,221



19,944


(20,331)


(387)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

13,836




55,214



69,050



69,050

Income from affordable housing fund investments



6,425




6,425



6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

6,984


1,160



815



8,959


(207)


8,752

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,584


189



22,211



38,984



38,984

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

73,209


1,253


10,155


8,288


(10,542)


82,363



82,363

Foreign currency loss, net

(36,045)


(183)



(64)



(36,292)



(36,292)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)


(1,264)


(5,281)


(113)


(481)


(7,428)



(7,428)

Other (loss) income, net

(7,407)


23



70



(7,314)



(7,314)

Total other income (loss)

58,595


1,178


11,299


118,961


(11,023)


179,010


141,054


320,064

Income (loss) before income taxes

588,239


23,943


19,754


185,091


(315,491)


501,536


(441)


501,095

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,201)


306



(7,775)


1


(8,669)



(8,669)

Net income (loss)

587,038


24,249


19,754


177,316


(315,490)


492,867


(441)


492,426

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(14)



(20,121)


(24,993)



(45,128)


441


(44,687)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            587,024


$           24,249


$           (367)


$         152,323


$     (315,490)


$      447,739


$                 —


$         447,739

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

587,024


24,249


(367)


152,323


(315,490)


447,739

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



19,373




19,373

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,210


2,217


197


4,129


25,534


39,287

Management incentive fee





70,270


70,270

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(555)



(355)


(166)



(1,076)

Depreciation and amortization

1,003


363


66,101


15,078



82,545

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)


11,895





8,335

Interest income adjustment for securities

(1,437)




17,301



15,864

Extinguishment of debt, net





(986)


(986)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)




405



(6,090)

Other non-cash items

14



(771)


(1,435)


415


(1,777)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(13,836)




(55,214)



(69,050)

Securities

8,277




(28,221)



(19,944)

Woodstar Fund investments



(6,425)




(6,425)

Derivatives

(80,740)


(1,497)


(17,269)


(10,966)


20,346


(90,126)

Foreign currency

36,045


183



64



36,292

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(6,984)


(1,160)



(815)



(8,959)

Sales of properties

(17,693)




(22,210)



(39,903)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

45,621




57,723



103,344

Realized credit loss

(14,807)






(14,807)

Securities

(38,180)




2,045



(36,135)

Woodstar Fund investments



7,027




7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund



196,410




196,410

Derivatives

9,251


217


(138)


5,563



14,893

Foreign currency

12,471


(145)



(64)



12,262

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

11,356


1,160



2,456



14,972

Sales of properties

8,298





12,483



20,781

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         542,283


$           37,482


$         263,783


$         150,479


$        (199,911)


$         794,116

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.80


$               0.12


$               0.87


$               0.50


$              (0.66)


$               2.63

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$                65,064


$                17,011


$                14,136


$                26,700


$                93,861


$             216,772


$                     590


$             217,362

Restricted cash

39,853


43,408


954


20,337



104,552



104,552

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,499,520


2,027,426



9,903



15,536,849



15,536,849

Loans held-for-sale

2,590,005




286,795



2,876,800



2,876,800

Investment securities

1,155,452


31,923



1,165,395



2,352,770


(1,491,786)


860,984

Properties, net

124,503



887,553


154,331



1,166,387



1,166,387

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



1,040,309




1,040,309



1,040,309

Investments in unconsolidated entities

44,938


26,255



34,160



105,353


(15,256)


90,097

Goodwill


119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Intangible assets



34,619


71,064



105,683


(42,119)


63,564

Derivative assets

34,265


128


8


391


13,424


48,216



48,216

Accrued interest receivable

106,251


3,207



947


5,988


116,393


(131)


116,262

Other assets

68,908


14,265


43,420


40,395


21,800


188,788


(162)


188,626

VIE assets, at fair value







61,280,543


61,280,543

Total Assets

$       17,728,759


$          2,283,032


$          2,020,999


$          1,950,855


$             135,073


$       24,118,718


$       59,731,679


$       83,850,397

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                57,267


$                  8,917


$                14,757


$                58,920


$                49,779


$             189,640


$                        56


$             189,696

Related-party payable





76,371


76,371



76,371

Dividends payable





147,624


147,624



147,624

Derivative liabilities

12,870


260



291



13,421



13,421

Secured financing agreements, net

9,097,985


1,225,548


787,396


714,237


773,244


12,598,410


(21,560)


12,576,850

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,210,798


405,318





2,616,116



2,616,116

Unsecured senior notes, net





1,828,590


1,828,590



1,828,590

VIE liabilities, at fair value







59,752,922


59,752,922

Total Liabilities

11,378,920


1,640,043


802,153


773,448


2,875,608


17,470,172


59,731,418


77,201,590

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



214,915




214,915



214,915

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock





3,123


3,123



3,123

Additional paid-in capital

1,735,397


600,412


(365,922)


(388,196)


4,091,685


5,673,376



5,673,376

Treasury stock





(138,022)


(138,022)



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,953






40,953



40,953

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,573,374


42,577


1,161,334


1,413,142


(6,697,321)


493,106



493,106

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,349,724


642,989


795,412


1,024,946


(2,740,535)


6,072,536



6,072,536

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115



208,519


152,461



361,095


261


361,356

Total Permanent Equity

6,349,839


642,989


1,003,931


1,177,407


(2,740,535)


6,433,631


261


6,433,892

Total Liabilities and Equity

$       17,728,759


$          2,283,032


$          2,020,999


$          1,950,855


$             135,073


$       24,118,718


$       59,731,679


$       83,850,397

