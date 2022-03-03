TeraWulf Appoints Michael Bucella, Leading Institutional Crypto Asset and Blockchain Technology Expert, to its Board

EASTON, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, today announced the appointment of Michael Bucella to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Michael Bucella brings technology and crypto experience to the Board of Directors and currently serves as a partner and the Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at BlockTower Capital, a leading institutional cryptocurrency investment firm. Prior to joining BlockTower, he spent nearly a decade with Goldman Sachs running the multi-asset sales and trading business for the Canada region, leading efforts to expand the strategy globally.

"Welcoming Michael to our Board is an important step for TeraWulf as we expand the experience and skills of our Board to match the needs of our growing business," said Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf. "As we build momentum during the early ramping of our bitcoin mining operations, Michael brings valuable insight from his deep institutional crypto asset and blockchain expertise. He also has direct operational knowledge, having partnered with a number of innovative companies that are executing on their growth strategies. TeraWulf is at the forefront of building a more resilient, modern electrical grid and accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon future and we are looking forward to Michael contributing to our efforts."

"TeraWulf is introducing a new paradigm for cryptocurrency mining and I believe the Company has an exciting future ahead," said Mr. Bucella. "Working with Paul and his talented team, we will continue to advance TeraWulf's mission to provide domestically produced bitcoin powered by 100% zero-carbon energy."

In addition, TeraWulf announced that it has appointed Kerri Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer at TeraWulf, to its Board. Ms. Langlais is responsible for the development and implementation of the Company's overall corporate strategy, business development, strategic partnerships, and growth initiatives and brings more than 20 years of M&A, financing, strategy and power sector experience to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Prager continued, "Kerri has been a phenomenal steward of TeraWulf since its inception, contributing significantly to our status as a leading environmentally sustainable bitcoin mining company, and we are proud to add her to the Board."

"From the very beginning, the entire team at TeraWulf has been committed to purpose-driven business practices, determined clean energy goals, and support for communities in which we operate and I will continue to uphold those standards as a member of the Board," said Ms. Langlais.

About Michael Bucella

Michael Bucella is a partner at BlockTower Capital, an institutional crypto asset and blockchain technology investment firm. Prior to joining BlockTower, Mr. Bucella spent nearly a decade with Goldman Sachs in New York, where he most recently worked in the securities division running the multi-asset sales and trading business for the Canadian region and, prior, led the institutional global equities franchise for the Canadian region. Mr. Bucella joined Goldman Sachs in 2008 as part of the firm's asset management division (GSAM), where he focused on cross-asset, global investment strategies for North American institutions.

Mr. Bucella is a graduate of Fordham University and currently a member of the Fordham University President's Council. He is also a mentor for the Techstars and Creative Destruction Labs accelerator programs in both New York and Toronto.

About Kerri Langlais

Kerri Langlais is the Chief Strategy Officer at TeraWulf and is responsible for the development and implementation of the Company's overall corporate strategy, business development, strategic partnerships, and growth initiatives. Ms. Langlais brings more than 20 years of M&A, financing, strategy and power sector experience. Ms. Langlais was formerly an executive at Beowulf Energy LLC, a leading private energy infrastructure company, where she led the company's M&A and financing efforts. Prior to joining Beowulf, Ms. Langlais spent nearly a decade in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs, where she was most recently in the Natural Resources advisory group in New York. Ms. Langlais also worked at Harvard University where she provided advisory to the University's overall financial strategy and planning. Ms. Langlais received her BA in Finance and graduated with honors from Boston College.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) was formed by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. The Company is developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner in New York and Nautilus Cryptomine in Pennsylvania, with the objective 800 megawatts of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 exahash per second of expected hashrate. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties direction to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.

For more information on TeraWulf, please visit www.TeraWulf.com or follow @TeraWulfInc on Twitter.

