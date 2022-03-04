Ericsson Annual Report 2021 published

Annual Report 2021 available for download and printed version available for order

The Annual Report 2021 publication consists of Ericsson's Financial report 2021, the Corporate Governance Report 2021, the Remuneration Report 2021 and the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report 2021 is now available to download from the Ericsson web site: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2021 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/finansiella-rapporter-och-filings/order-annual-report

The Swedish Annual Report 2021 is also available on Ericsson's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Update - legal proceedings

After the annual report was finalized on March 3, 2022, Ericsson learned that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and certain officers of Ericsson were named as defendants in a putative class action filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The complaint alleges violations of United States securities laws, in connection with allegedly false and misleading statements principally concerning the Company's adherence with its compliance and disclosure policies and obligations and the conduct of its business in Iraq.

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 04:30 PM CET on March 4, 2022.

