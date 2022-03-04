InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Share a Prayer (LGT-102)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a prayer whenever individuals walked through a door," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the PRAYER SHIELD. My design could provide religious inspiration and comfort from the stresses of life."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides religious inspiration and spiritual protection when entering/exiting a door. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to share a prayer or inspirational words. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and versatile design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for religious individuals and institutions such as churches, schools, homes, planes, or cars.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp