TechConnect Announces 5th Annual Smart 50 Awards Recipients, Gala Honorees

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cities Connect Media and Research, a division of TechConnect, today announced winners of the fifth annual Smart 50 Awards, which annually celebrate the most innovative and influential municipal-scale projects in the world. To date, awardees have represented projects from more than 15 countries.

"Exploring the smartest activations in our local communities each year cements my belief that the overall greatest impact on quality of life happens at the city level," said Laura Benold, Smart Cities Connect Media & Research Managing Editor. "Not all projects are flashy or even visible to residents, so it's even more important that we raise up truly outstanding, replicable work."

Awardees reflect the changing priorities among municipalities. This year, 30% of all projects assist with urban operations, 26% support improved mobility, and another 26% feature digital transformation.

"San Antonio is proud to be among the awardees for this year's Smart 50 Awards. Our Smart Cities team is committed to both learning and establishing best practices that center people in the process of using data and technology in new ways to improve public services," said Emily Royall, Smart City Administrator, City of San Antonio, Texas. "We're excited to be part of a cohort of change-agent cities across the globe doing this work."

TechConnect and a robust community of municipal leadership, solution providers, technology scouts, and media will celebrate awardees in-person at the awards Gala on April 4 in Columbus, Ohio, co-located with Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo. Gala attendees enjoy exclusive networking, as well as a preview of the winning projects.

For more information about this Challenge and to view a list of winners, visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/Smart50Awards/ . To attend the Smart 50 Awards Gala and meet the winners in April, visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/register.html .

