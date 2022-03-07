CNSI's Provider Services Module to Support Georgia Department of Community Health's Medicaid Enterprise System Transformation Program

MCLEAN, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology-driven products and solutions, announced today a new contract with the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) to implement a new provider services module (PSM) as part of the state's Medicaid Enterprise System Transformation (MEST) program. Under the terms of the 10-year, $116 million agreement, CNSI will implement its provider management information system, evoBrix X PMIS™, delivering an enhanced user experience around enrollment and real-time claims status for the state's Medicaid providers enrolled with DCH to administer essential health services.

DCH selected CNSI as an approved Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) PSM vendor through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint procurement platform. CNSI's configurable, web-based provider module supports states' Medicaid system infrastructure modernization efforts with a secure platform that increases self-service functionality for providers while delivering efficiency and scalability for state Medicaid programs.

"We are delighted to partner with the Georgia Department of Community Health in its efforts to optimize quality controls and provide the best experience for its valued healthcare providers," said Todd Stottlemyer, CNSI CEO. "With this new contract, we are excited to support the state agency's mission to create A Healthy Georgia."

"Our Medicaid Enterprise System Transformation project will elevate how we interface with providers across Georgia," said Caylee Noggle, DCH Commissioner. "We look forward to working with CNSI to develop and implement a modern user experience that helps providers reduce time spent on administrative tasks so they can focus on delivering high quality care."

About CNSI:

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with global operations, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. Learn more at cns-inc.com.

