EverGlade Consulting Assists Detect, Inc. with Securing $22m in Federal Funding for the Development of a Next Generation Molecular Test for COVID-19 and Flu

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a Washington, D.C. based consulting firm, has successfully aided Detect, Inc. ("Detect") in securing a contract with BARDA for the advanced development of a next generation diagnostic device which is an over-the-counter home test that identifies and distinguishes between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B nucleic acid using a single nasal swab.

The Detect COVID-19+Flu Test includes a reusable Detect Hub (Detect's reusable base station), a single-use cartridge, and an accompanying mobile application. Individuals can perform the test at home without requiring laboratory expertise or sophisticated equipment and receive results in less than 30 minutes.

The Detect COVID-19+Flu Test is intended to be an important home diagnostic tool to aid in pandemic response. The ability for an individual to differentiate between respiratory infections – which often present with similar symptoms – is crucial to guiding personal decisions related to illness and treatment management. This diagnostic test will help increase testing capacity and expand access to testing across the U.S. to more rapidly identify, isolate, and treat individuals with COVID-19 and influenza.

This award is one component of BARDA's COVID-19 medical countermeasure portfolio. EverGlade has assisted contractors in a variety of efforts to successfully support the nation's pandemic response through partnerships with U.S. Government agencies, including ASPR, BARDA, FEMA, and JPEO.

"We are thrilled to be working with Detect," commented Andrew Stiles, Principal of EverGlade Consulting. "These government-funded efforts to improve at-home testing are critical to not only the current COVID response, but to bolster the nation's pandemic preparedness against future threats as well," he concluded.

