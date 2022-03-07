Maverick Medical AI Closes a $5M Seed Investment Round for Accelerating Development of its mCoder™ Artificial Intelligence Platform for Additional Clinical Domains

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI ("Maverick", the "Company") has announced that it has closed a $5 million seed investment from leading investors in the healthcare IT industry. The round was led by venture capital funds Lionbird and Firstime Ventures, together with entrepreneur investors Ariel Maislos, Ofir Shalvi, Ehud Weinstein and Eli Ben Dor. The Company previously raised a total of $2 million in pre-seed investment.

Maverick offers a cutting-edge AI platform, mCoder™, that addresses the medical coding efficiency, accuracy, and capacity challenges impacting the healthcare revenue cycle by providing a single SaaS platform for healthcare providers across all care settings.

The mCoder™ platform is based on the most advanced deep learning AI technology backed up with proprietary algorithms that generate synthetic data, enabling the platform to support superior coding of patient reports in multiple clinical specialties. Maverick's platform is the first to address multiple clinical specialties and to enable standardized coding.

Maverick's platform has been validated and used by several leading U.S. healthcare providers in the $16.4 billion U.S. medical coding market (2020 figures).

Yossi Shahak, Maverick's CEO noted, "The addition of these top-tier investors to our company is a vote of confidence for our highly differentiated AI platform. We are excited to scale our R&D and sales teams to provide our solution for a wider range of clinical domains. Our unique offering is generating significant interest from U.S. providers, and we look forward to expanding our partnerships and customer base."

Maverick Medical AI is a commercial-stage company founded in 2018 by senior executives in the digital health industry, Yossi Shahak and Michael Brozino. The Company, with locations in Israel and the US, offers the only multi-specialty platform that understands unstructured patient reports and autonomously codes them for reimbursement claims. The Company's platform, mCoder™ uses advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning technology for enabling generation of Synthetic data.

