Mayer Brown adds technology transactions lawyer in Salt Lake City

CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Scott Young has joined the firm's Salt Lake City office as a partner in its Technology & IP Transactions and Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice groups.

"Adding a lawyer with Scott's experience strengthens our offering for technology-based companies in Salt Lake City and beyond," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp.

Mr. Young is also part of the firm's Global Technology and Life Sciences Industry groups. His practice focuses on the development and commercialization of technology and the marketing and distribution of products and services. He has over 25 years of experience representing clients in hundreds of technology-related transactions, including software and technology licensing, product distribution and supply agreements, and other technology and commercial transactions. His practice is reflective of the Utah economy as he has deep experience working with companies in the software, SaaS, medical device, healthcare, and energy industries. He also advises emerging company clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions and venture capital and angel financing transactions.

"I'm pleased to join Mayer Brown in Salt Lake City," said Mr. Young. "The firm's commitment to the region, its global reach, and its strength advising tech and life sciences companies make it very appealing."

Mayer Brown's industry experience differentiates it from competitors. The firm is ranked Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for Technology and Outsourcing in various geographies; ranked a leading law firm by The Legal 500 US for Outsourcing; and ranked by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals as a "Top Law Firm." LMG Life Sciences 2021/22 includes 12 Mayer Brown partners as "Leading Life Sciences Lawyers" and recommends the firm in three categories, while The Legal 500 US ranks the firm as a leading law firm for Healthcare: Life Sciences.

About Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

View original content:

SOURCE Mayer Brown