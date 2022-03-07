ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a FaaS and TaaS provider focused on delivering technology-enabled, and cloud-based finance and accounting and technology services, announced today that they have been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL.

Quatrro Business Support Services Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™ (PRNewswire)

Acknowledging the recognition, David Ford, SVP Global Human Resources at Quatrro said, "We are thrilled to be certified by The Great Place to Work Institute in India. Our leadership team thoroughly believes that investing in our employees is just as important as investing in technology and other operational areas of our business. We have put a lot of concentration over the last few years on building a strong inclusive culture and community based on the foundation of our mission, vision and values that will ensure we give our employees more to go on in their career.

Quatrro is a global organization with over 1,300 employees supporting clients across the globe in a wide range of verticals including restaurant/retail, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, hospitality and services. The Great Place to Work Institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. That high-trust and high-performance culture aligns with Quatrro's Get More to Go On approach with both its employees as well as its clients.

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro, a FaaS and TaaS provider is a technology-enabled, cloud-based outsourcing firm to small, and mid-to-large enterprises across industries, that's changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human capital management and technology services.

Learn more: www.quatrrobss.com

Follow on: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

QBSS Contact:

Kristen Flasch

VP - Marketing & Sales Support

Kristen.Flasch@Quatrrobss.com

About Great Place to Work® Institute, India

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Quatrro Business Support Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services