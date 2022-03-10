'ABELLA, THE WORLD'S FIRST TOOTH FAIRY' IS COMING TO UKRAINE IN COLORFUL BOOKS TO CHEER UP CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK BY RUSSIAN BOMBINGS

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abella, the World's First Tooth Fairy are cheerful, heart-warming tales told in a series of award-winning children's books by author Zane Carson Carruth and today a shipment of them is flying off to children in Ukraine.

"I want more than anything in this world for my books to give children there a happy lift from all the terror around them as Russians now are even attacking children's hospitals," said Carruth.

The noted children's book author is donating a large quantity of her books to Ukrainian children either hunkered down under Russian bombardment or have fled with their moms to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, or Moldova.

The free distribution is being arranged and managed by Ukrainian-born Oksana Voinych and Boca Raton-based PR firm TransMedia Group.

"Even if the Ukrainian children don't read English, they'll still enjoy the pictures in Zane's colorful books, all four editions of them," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"What children there are going through is awful and Zane's enchanting and colorful books will bring them some happiness."

This giving comes in the wake of a most terrible travesty, among the many that have injured or killed Ukrainian children--the latest Russian attack that severely damaged a children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were "people, children under the wreckage" of the hospital and called the strike an "atrocity."

Carruth's 4th book in her trademarked series The World's First Tooth Fairy... Ever, this one titled Abella Goes to the Rodeo, and is the winner of the 2022 Parent and Teacher Choice Award from HowtoLearn.com.

"Ukrainian children can learn about the rodeo and many other things," said Carruth, this year's First Lady of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the world's largest Rodeo.

"I'm always strived to share stories that teach and inspire children while on one of Abella's adventures, which now Ukrainian children can enjoy and hopefully take their minds off Russian bombs."

Carruth has a passion for children's literacy and promoting early childhood reading.

"She loves donating her books to underprivilege children and can't wait for them to arrive in Ukraine," said Voinych.

