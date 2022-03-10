Ardagh Glass Packaging manufactures highly decorated wine bottle for Constellation Brands, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , collaborated with Constellation Brands, Inc. , to design and manufacture a highly decorated wine bottle for its Crafters Union brand.

The 360-degree decorated 750ml Claret wine bottle, manufactured by AGP – North America, delivers great shelf appeal in a premium, sustainable glass bottle. The incorporation of 'Crafters Union' debossed directly into the glass bottle increases brand awareness.

The impressive tattoo-style illustrations for the bottle, designed by One Design, Auckland, New Zealand, were replicated into the glass bottle design using Ardagh's sculptured embossing software. Utilizing this program, Ardagh's Product Design team was able to deboss the high-definition artwork into the glass, adding textures and enhancements to a higher standard than traditional glass packaging design. Unlike two-dimensional debossing, this sculpturing technique creates intricate, life-like detail, depth and dimension for premium glass bottles.

"Even with such an intricate design, Ardagh Glass Packaging brought our vision to life for the Crafters Union bottle," said Victoria Clark, Head of Marketing - Growth at Constellation Brands. "We are thrilled to see it on the shelf for our Australian and New Zealand consumers to enjoy."

The Crafters Union project employed Ardagh's Development Machine , a highly flexible glass forming system, for both the sampling process and the initial small-batch run, to provide speed to market for the custom bottle design.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is passionate about innovation through glass decoration and enjoys pushing the technological boundaries of what we can achieve for brands such as Crafters Union," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Food, Wine & Spirits for AGP – North America. "We continue to focus on innovations in complex bottle texturing, as well as new design techniques and manufacturing capabilities, to create an extra dimension of creativity and branding for customers like Constellation Brands."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S., and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Throughout 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG) , commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.

In this IYOG, AGP – North America is focused on product and process innovations, as well as working on breakthrough projects, such as the custom bottle for Crafters Union, to celebrate the advancement of glass packaging in today's society.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass wine bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2022 .

